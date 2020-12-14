Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk    INTP   ID1000061302

PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK

(INTP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk : Indocement to Enter the SRI-Kehati Stock Index

12/14/2020 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indocement shares (stock code: INTP) is selected and included in the list of SRI-KEHATI index companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) for the period December 2020-May 2021. Only companies that have a commitment to undertaking sustainable management efforts which concerned on environmental, social, and good corporate governance that can enter this stock index.

The SRI-KEHATI index is a stock index launched by the KEHATI Foundation on June 8, 2009. This index is the result of cooperation between the foundation and the IDX where this index refers to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Companies that are included in this index are selected based on several criteria, such as companies applying the principles of sustainable responsible investment (SRI), as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Currently, the SRI-KEHATI index is the only reference for investment principles that focuses on ESG issues in the Indonesian capital market.

The SRI-KEHATI index is only occupied by 25 selected companies that will be evaluated in May and September each year.

Disclaimer

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK
04:05aPT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK : Indocement to Enter the SRI-Kehati Stock In..
PU
12/08PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/07PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain as easing global lockdowns signal economic recovery
RE
02/20Most down as virus spreads outside China; Thailand top loser
RE
02/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets slip after Apple warns on coronavirus impac..
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia cuts losses after surprise rate trim
RE
2019INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK PT : Candidate of member of Board of Directors
PU
2018Southeast Asia - Most end higher following Wall Street recovery, Sino-U.S. ta..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 203 B 1,01 B 1,01 B
Net income 2020 1 579 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net cash 2020 7 695 B 0,55 B 0,55 B
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 53 102 B 3 751 M 3 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 3 738x
EV / Sales 2021 3 442x
Nbr of Employees 5 091
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16 362,50 IDR
Last Close Price 14 425,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kartawijaya President Director
Kevin Gerard Gluskie President Commissioner
Albert Scheuer Commissioner
Lorenz Näger Commissioner
Tedy Djuhar Vice President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK-24.18%3 751
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%40 144
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-14.10%31 792
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC32.62%12 366
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.90%11 647
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.3.08%9 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ