PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk : Indocement to Enter the SRI-Kehati Stock Index

Indocement shares (stock code: INTP) is selected and included in the list of SRI-KEHATI index companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) for the period December 2020-May 2021. Only companies that have a commitment to undertaking sustainable management efforts which concerned on environmental, social, and good corporate governance that can enter this stock index.

The SRI-KEHATI index is a stock index launched by the KEHATI Foundation on June 8, 2009. This index is the result of cooperation between the foundation and the IDX where this index refers to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Companies that are included in this index are selected based on several criteria, such as companies applying the principles of sustainable responsible investment (SRI), as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Currently, the SRI-KEHATI index is the only reference for investment principles that focuses on ESG issues in the Indonesian capital market.

The SRI-KEHATI index is only occupied by 25 selected companies that will be evaluated in May and September each year.