    INTP   ID1000061302

PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK

(INTP)
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) and Extraordinary GMS for the 2020 Financial Year

05/31/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Financial Year 2019 and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('Meeting') of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk. (The 'Company') was held on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

In connection with the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) set by the Government due to Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19), then based on the Letter of the Financial Services Authority ('OJK') No. S-124/D.04/2020 dated April 24, 2020, the meeting can be held electronically. Although the implementation of the facility is not yet complete, it can be carried out electronically, Shareholders have the opportunity to provide an electronic system provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') as the provider of the electronic general meeting system (eASY.KSEI). Shareholders who are entitled to attend or be represented and vote at the Meeting are the Company's Shareholders whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 16.00 WIB. Authorization electronically can be carried out by Shareholders through eASY.KSEI facilities.

Meeting Announcement has been published in the newspaper Bisnis Indonesia and Media Indonesia on Monday, May 31, 2021 and submitted to OJK, Indonesia Stock Exchange ('IDX'), KSEI website and published on the Company's website. Meeting Announcement can be downloaded here.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:13:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 15 236 B 1,07 B 1,07 B
Net income 2021 1 889 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net cash 2021 7 043 B 0,49 B 0,49 B
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 44 543 B 3 118 M 3 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 922
Free-Float 33,4%
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16 619,57 IDR
Last Close Price 12 100,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Kartawijaya President Director
Kevin Gerard Gluskie President Commissioner
Tedy Djuhar Vice President Commissioner
Simon Subrata Vice President Commissioner
Albert Scheuer Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK-16.41%3 069
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.10%38 844
HOLCIM LTD10.90%36 654
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC12.48%14 520
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED15.17%13 777
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.19.44%10 744