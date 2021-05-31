PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) and Extraordinary GMS for the 2020 Financial Year

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Financial Year 2019 and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('Meeting') of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk. (The 'Company') was held on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

In connection with the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) set by the Government due to Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19), then based on the Letter of the Financial Services Authority ('OJK') No. S-124/D.04/2020 dated April 24, 2020, the meeting can be held electronically. Although the implementation of the facility is not yet complete, it can be carried out electronically, Shareholders have the opportunity to provide an electronic system provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') as the provider of the electronic general meeting system (eASY.KSEI). Shareholders who are entitled to attend or be represented and vote at the Meeting are the Company's Shareholders whose names are recorded in the Shareholders Register on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 16.00 WIB. Authorization electronically can be carried out by Shareholders through eASY.KSEI facilities.

Meeting Announcement has been published in the newspaper Bisnis Indonesia and Media Indonesia on Monday, May 31, 2021 and submitted to OJK, Indonesia Stock Exchange ('IDX'), KSEI website and published on the Company's website. Meeting Announcement can be downloaded here.