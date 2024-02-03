Fando announced its integration with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. This integration marks a significant leap in enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and engagement, bringing a unique proposition to the nearly 100 million of Indosat users. Indosat, is a prominent telecommunications company in Indonesia that offers a wide range of services, including mobile, broadband, and digital services.

Indosat has been at the forefront of delivering innovative digital solutions to cater to the evolving needs of its extensive customer base. Fando, on the other hand, is a pioneering Web3 application utilising DeFi solutions to reward sports and esports fans for their content creation and consumption. The Fando platform empowers users by offering rewards for engaging with various sports and team fan clubs, thereby decentralising content creation and ownership. Since its inception in 2020, the Fando app has attracted over 3.5 million registered users and maintains a robust monthly active user base of over 1.6 million.

Fando is the product of The Binary Holdings, a Web3 company creating multiple products across digital social and financial sectors. The collaboration introduces Indosat?s users to an extraordinary world of over 10 million videos, photos, and messages from over 1500 sports and athlete fan clubs. Moreover, this partnership allows customers to earn loyalty points, redeemable across various categories, from gadgets to merchandise, without any subscription or pay-per-use charges. Indosat?s decision to integrate Fando into its customer care mobile application arises from a strategic pursuit to enhance customer experience.

This move aims to capitalize on new technologies, offer diversified services, and create innovative revenue opportunities while boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty.