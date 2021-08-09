Log in
    ISAT   ID1000097405

PT INDOSAT TBK

(ISAT)
PT Indosat Tbk : Indonesia launches online push to streamline investment permits

08/09/2021 | 01:06am EDT
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia launched on Monday a website to process investment permits, which the government hailed as an important milestone in reforms aimed at making it easier and quicker to do business in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

President Joko Widodo has vowed to overcome lingering hurdles such as red tape, rigid labour laws and poor infrastructure in his second term to compete with neighbours such as Vietnam and Thailand to attract foreign investment.

The "Online Single Submission" oss.go.id website will process investment proposals based on the level of risk, with lower risk investments needing only to register and medium ones to meet national standards.

"We want our investment climate to become more conducive ... to increase investors' confidence, to create jobs and become a solution to the problem of rising unemployment because of the pandemic," Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said during the website's launch.

The website is part of a controversial Job Creation law https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-economy-law-idUSKBN26Q1TM, which passed last year despite protests from unions, environmentalists and other critics who view it as too pro-business.

Jokowi has tried to digitalize investment applications before, but it could still take months if not years to process a proposal in certain sectors.

The website gives Jokowi's new investment ministry greater authority so that it can intervene when local authorities take too long to respond, officials say.

Indonesia pulled out of economic recession in the second quarter with 7.07% gross domestic product growth and investment up 7.54%, but analysts warn the recovery faces a setback due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The new website, which was set up by telecommunication firm Indosat, has eliminated application costs for enterprises of up to 5 billion rupiah ($347,705) in size, investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said at the launch.

($1 = 14,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 028 B 2,10 B 2,10 B
Net income 2021 109 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
Net Debt 2021 24 634 B 1,72 B 1,72 B
P/E ratio 2021 385x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 419 B 2 321 M 2 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 993
Free-Float 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Neama President Director
Eyas Naif Saleh Assaf Chief Financial Officer & Director
Abdullah bin Mohammed Saud Al-Thani President Commissioner
Medhat El-Husseiny Chief Technology & Information Officer
Vikram Sinha Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INDOSAT TBK21.78%2 321
AT&T INC.-2.78%199 630
T-MOBILE US5.47%177 498
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-15.98%105 175
KDDI CORPORATION8.84%68 313
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.29%55 452