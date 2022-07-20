Log in
    DILD   ID1000116403

PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK

(DILD)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-18
147.00 IDR   -0.68%
147.00 IDR   -0.68%
01:24aINVESTOR UPDATE : Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 1H22
PU
06/28PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK : Corporate Presentation FY21
PU
06/15PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK : Corporate Presentation 1Q 2022
PU
Investor Update: Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 1H22

07/20/2022 | 01:24am EDT
20 July 2022

Highlights

  • 1H22 marketing sales reached Rp 803 billion (33% of FY22 target)

Intiland Announces

1H22 Marketing Sales Achievement

PT Intiland Development Tbk ("DILD" or "the Company") announces its marketing sales performance for the first six months of 2022.

DILD reports Rp 795 billion marketing sales in 1H22

The Company booked marketing sales of Rp 803 billion in 1H22, compared to Rp 934 billion in 1H21. In addition, the Company booked Rp 338 billion in 1H22, relatively stable compared to Rp 333 billion in 1H21.

The main sales contributor came from the landed residential segment with a total Rp 479 billion, mainly from the sales of Serenia Hills and Graha Natura.

The industrial estate segment recorded marketing sales with a total Rp 214 billion was derived from sales of industrial lots in Batang Industrial Park and the warehouse in Aeropolis Technopark.

The mixed-use & high-rise segment generated marketing sales of Rp 110 billion, primarily came from 1Park Avenue, The Rosebay, 57 Promenade and Regatta.

1H22 Marketing Sales Breakdown

The breakdown of 1H22 marketing sales achievement is as follows:

Table 4: Marketing Sales (in Rp billion)

No

Project

1H22

1H21

% of Change

Results

Results

1

Mixed-use & high-rise

110

322

-65.9%

2

Landed residential

479

347

38.3%

3

Industrial estate

214

274

-22.0%

Total

803

943

-14.9%

The contribution based on location is as follows:

Table 5: Marketing Sales (in Rp billion)

No

Location

1H22

1H21

% of Change

Results

Results

1

Jakarta

380

315

20.8%

2

Surabaya

422

628

-32.7%

Total

803

943

-14.9%

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

PT Intiland Development Tbk published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
