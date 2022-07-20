Investor Update: Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 1H22

Intiland Announces

1H22 Marketing Sales Achievement

PT Intiland Development Tbk ("DILD" or "the Company") announces its marketing sales performance for the first six months of 2022.

DILD reports Rp 795 billion marketing sales in 1H22

The Company booked marketing sales of Rp 803 billion in 1H22, compared to Rp 934 billion in 1H21. In addition, the Company booked Rp 338 billion in 1H22, relatively stable compared to Rp 333 billion in 1H21.

The main sales contributor came from the landed residential segment with a total Rp 479 billion, mainly from the sales of Serenia Hills and Graha Natura.

The industrial estate segment recorded marketing sales with a total Rp 214 billion was derived from sales of industrial lots in Batang Industrial Park and the warehouse in Aeropolis Technopark.

The mixed-use & high-rise segment generated marketing sales of Rp 110 billion, primarily came from 1Park Avenue, The Rosebay, 57 Promenade and Regatta.