Investor Update: Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 9M22

Intiland Announces

9M22 Marketing Sales Achievement

PT Intiland Development Tbk ("DILD" or "the Company") announces its marketing sales performance for the first nine months of 2022.

DILD reports Rp 985 billion marketing sales in 9M22

The Company booked marketing sales of Rp 985 billion in 9M22, compared to Rp 1,092 billion in 9M21. In addition, the Company approximately booked recurring income of Rp 516 billion in 9M22, increased 6% compared to Rp 485 billion in 9M21.

The main sales contributor came from the landed residential segment with a total Rp 586 billion, mainly from the sales of Talaga Bestari, Serenia Hills and Graha Natura.

The industrial estate segment recorded marketing sales with a total Rp 269 billion was derived from sales of industrial lots in Batang Industrial Park and the warehouse in Aeropolis Technopark.

The mixed-use & high-rise segment generated marketing sales of Rp 130 billion, primarily came from The Rosebay, 1Park Avenue, 57 Promenade and Regatta.