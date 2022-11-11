Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Intiland Development Tbk
  News
  7. Summary
    DILD   ID1000116403

PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK

(DILD)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-09
175.00 IDR    0.00%
04:12aInvestor Update : Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 9M22
PU
08/31PT Intiland Development Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/30Investor Update : Intiland Mengumumkan Pendapatan Usaha Semester I 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Update: Intiland Mengumumkan Pencapaian Marketing Sales 9M22

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 November 2022

Highlights

  • 9M22 marketing sales reached Rp 985 billion (41% of FY22 target)

Intiland Announces

9M22 Marketing Sales Achievement

PT Intiland Development Tbk ("DILD" or "the Company") announces its marketing sales performance for the first nine months of 2022.

DILD reports Rp 985 billion marketing sales in 9M22

The Company booked marketing sales of Rp 985 billion in 9M22, compared to Rp 1,092 billion in 9M21. In addition, the Company approximately booked recurring income of Rp 516 billion in 9M22, increased 6% compared to Rp 485 billion in 9M21.

The main sales contributor came from the landed residential segment with a total Rp 586 billion, mainly from the sales of Talaga Bestari, Serenia Hills and Graha Natura.

The industrial estate segment recorded marketing sales with a total Rp 269 billion was derived from sales of industrial lots in Batang Industrial Park and the warehouse in Aeropolis Technopark.

The mixed-use & high-rise segment generated marketing sales of Rp 130 billion, primarily came from The Rosebay, 1Park Avenue, 57 Promenade and Regatta.

9M22 Marketing Sales Breakdown

The breakdown of 9M22 marketing sales achievement is as follows:

Table 4: Marketing Sales (in Rp billion)

No

Project

9M22

9M21

% of Change

Results

Results

1

Mixed-use & high-rise

130

378

-65.5%

2

Landed residential

586

473

23.8%

3

Industrial estate

269

241

11.6%

Total

985

1,092

-9.8%

The contribution based on location is as follows:

Table 5: Marketing Sales (in Rp billion)

No

Location

9M22

9M21

% of Change

Results

Results

1

Greater Jakarta

603

454

32.8%

2

Greater Surabaya

382

638

-40.1%

Total

985

1,092

-9.8%

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

PT Intiland Development Tbk published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 573 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
Net income 2022 55,5 B 0,00 B 0,00 B
Net Debt 2022 3 033 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 814 B 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Intiland Development Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 175,00 IDR
Average target price 235,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendro Santoso Gondokusumo President Director
Ping Handayani Hanli Chief Financial Officer
Sinarto Dharmawan President Commissioner
Refi Susilo Head-Information Technology
Suhendro Prabowo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT INTILAND DEVELOPMENT TBK12.18%117
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.25%31 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.09%25 314
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.93%23 898
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.83%22 963
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.43%20 854