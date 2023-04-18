PT Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Invitation to the AGMS 2023

INVITATION

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk

The Directors of PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk ("the Company") hereby invite all the Company's Shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on:

Day, date : Wednesday, 27 April 2022 Time : 13:00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB) onwards Venue : Accessing the facility of eASY.KSEI (KSEI Electronic General Meeting System) at https://access.ksei.co.id/ provided by Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI")

The Meeting is held electronically in accordance with Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation ("POJK") No. 15/POJK.04/2020 on the Planning and Organization of General Meetings of Shareholders by Public Companies ("POJK 15/2020") and POJK No. 16/POJK.04/2020 on the Implementation of Electronic General Meeting of Shareholders by Public Companies. The Chairperson of the Meeting, Notary, and Professionals, as well as the Supporting Institutions, arrange and coordinate the conduct of the Meeting electronically at Kolaboratif-KompetenRoom, Building B, Head Office PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, Plaza Tol Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta 13550, Indonesia.

The Meeting Agendas and explanation are as follows:

Approval of the Company's Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, Approval of the Board of Commissioners Supervisory Report, along with Approval of the Financial Statements of Micro and Small Businesses Funding Program for the year ended on 31 December 2022, as well as the Granting of Full Release and Discharge of Liability ( volledig acquit et de charge ) to the Directors for the Actions of Managing the Company and to the Board of Commissioners for the Actions of Supervising the Company, Carried out in the Fiscal Year 2022.

This Agenda is based on: (i) Article 12 paragraph 2 letter b.6. and Article 21 paragraph 2 letter a juncto paragraph 3 of the Company's Articles of Association; (ii) Article paragraph 1 of Law No. 19 of 2003 on State-Owned Enterprise as amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 on the Stipulation of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law Number 2 Year 2022 regarding Job Creation (" UUCK "); (iii) Article 66, Article 67, Article 68, Article 69 and Article 78 of Law No. 40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Companies as amended by UUCK (" UUPT "); and (iv) Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (" SOE ") Regulation No. PER-1/MBU/03/2023 on Special Assignments and the Social and Environmental Responsibility Program of State-Owned Enterprises. Determination of the Use of the Company's Net Profit of Fiscal Year 2022.

This Agenda is based on: (i) Article 21 paragraph 2 letter b juncto Article 26 paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Association; and (ii) Articles 70 and 71 paragraph of UUPT. Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to Audit the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2023 and the Financial Statements of Micro and Small Businesses Funding Program for Fiscal Year 2023.

This Agenda is based on: (i) Article 21 paragraph 2 letter c juncto Article 15 paragraph 2 letter b.5 of the Company's Articles of Association; and (ii) Article 59 paragraph of POJK 15/2020; (iii) Article 68 paragraph 1 of UUPT; and (iv) Article 32 paragraph 1 of Minister of SOE Regulation No. PER-02/MBU/03/2023 on Guidelines for Governance and Significant Corporate Activities of SOE. Determination of Bonus of Fiscal Year 2022, Salary, Honorarium, and Benefits also Other Facilities for Members of the Directors and Board of Commissioners for the Year 2023.

This Agenda is based on: (i) Article 11 paragraph 19, Article 14 paragraph 30, and Article 26 paragraph 5 of the Company's Articles of Association, (ii) Articles 96 and of UUPT; and (iii) Article 76 paragraph 1 of Minister of SOE Regulation No. PER-3/MBU/03/2023 on SOE Organs and Human Resources. Ratification of Regulations of Minister of State-Owned Enterprises.

This Agenda is based on the mandates from several Regulations of the Minister for State-Owned Enterprises to enforce the relevant regulations applicable to State- Owned Enterprises through the Company's GMS.

The Company facilitates the implementation of the Meeting as follows:

The Company does not send a separate invitation to the Shareholders because this Invitation is deemed an official invitation. The Shareholders who are entitled to attend or to be represented in the Meeting are Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Shareholders Register on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 16:15 WIB, or the owners of securities account balances at the Collective Depository of KSEI at the closing of shares trading on Monday, 17 April 2023. The Company urges that the Shareholders register their presence electronically through the eASY KSEI facility or give the power of attorney to the Company's Securities Administration Bureau ( Biro Administrasi Efek /" BAE "), which is PT Datindo Entrycom through the eASY.KSEI facility with the following procedures: The Shareholders must be registered in advance through the securities ownership reference ( "AKSes KSEI" - Acuan Kepemilikan Sekuritas KSEI ) facility through the link https://akses.ksei.co.id/ The power of attorney is available for the registered Shareholders through eASY.KSEI at https://easy.ksei.co.id . In the event that the Shareholders are unable to access eASY.KSEI, the power of attorney could be downloaded on the Company's website www.jasamarga.com , to grant their power of attorney and vote in the Meeting. The Shareholders may declare their power of attorney and vote, change the appointment of the proxies and/or choice of a vote for the Meeting agenda, or revoke the power of attorney from the date of the Meeting invitation until 1 (one) business day before the Meeting starts, at 12:00 WIB. The registration process for the Shareholders who will attend the Meeting electronically through eASY.KSEI must pay attention to the following matters: The Shareholders mentioned below must register their attendance electronically in eASY.KSEI on the date of the Meeting from 10:00 WIB to 13:00 WIB: Local individual type Shareholders who have not provided a declaration of presence or power of attorney in eASY.KSEI until the specified time limit and wish to attend the Meeting electronically; Local individual type Shareholders who have provided a declaration of attendance but have not cast their votes minimal for 1 (one) Meeting agenda on eASY.KSEI until the specified time limit and wish to attend the Meeting electronically; Proxies of the Shareholders who have given power of attorney to the independent representatives or individual representatives but have not cast their votes minimal for 1 (one) Meeting Agenda on eASY.KSEI until the specified time limit; and/or Proxies of the Shareholders who have given power of attorney to the participant/intermediary (custodian bank or securities company) and have cast their votes in eASY.KSEI until the specified time limit. The Shareholders who have given a declaration of presence or power of attorney to the independent representative or individual representative and have cast their votes for the Meeting agenda in eASY.KSEI, until the specified time limit, does not need to register attendance electronically in eASY.KSEI. Any delay or failure in the electronic registration process for any reason will result in the Shareholders or their proxies being unable to attend the Meeting electronically, and their shares ownership will not be counted for the attendance quorum. Guidelines for registration, along with the use, and further explanation regarding eASY.KSEI and KSEI AKSes are available in KSEI website at https://akses.ksei.co.id https://easy.ksei.co.id , as well as from the Meeting Rules in the Company's website www.jasamarga.com . The Notary, assisted by the Company's BAE, will check and count the votes for the Meeting resolution made based on the Meeting agenda, including the votes submitted by the Shareholders through eASY.KSEI, as well as those submitted at the Meeting. The materials that will be discussed at the Meeting are available in the Company's website www.jasamarga.com , starting from the date of this Invitation until the date of the Meeting. The Company does not provide food and beverages, as well as souvenirs. The Company may re-announce should there be any changes and/or additional information on the Meeting procedures with regards to prevailing rules and regulations.

Jakarta, 18 April 2023

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk

Directors