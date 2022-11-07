Advanced search
    JSMR   ID1000108103

PT JASA MARGA (PERSERO) TBK

(JSMR)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-03
3330.00 IDR    0.00%
04:42aPt Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Aims to Raise Equity Capital through PT Jasamarga Transjawa Toll
PU
10/31Pt Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Update 3Q2022
PU
10/17Pt Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga and Margautama Nusantara Sign Sales Purchase Agreement for PT ...
PU
PT Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Aims to Raise Equity Capital through PT Jasamarga Transjawa Toll

11/07/2022 | 04:42am EST
Jasa Marga Aims to Raise Equity Capital through PT Jasamarga Transjawa Toll
11/7/2022 4:32:39 PM
Release

PRESS R​​ELEASE
PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk​ ​
No. ​134/2022​
​​​​​​​​Date 27 October 2022​​​​​​

Jakarta (10/27), PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk intends to raise equity capital through PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol in order to balance the Company's key performance ratios (JTT). This plan is one of the equity-based funding innovations designed to strengthen the Company's financial fundamentals and long-term viability.

Subakti Syukur, President Director of Jasa Marga, explained that this equity fundraising program is one of the Company's strategic initiatives that has been planned since 2020 and is included in the Long-Term Plan. This strategic initiative is motivated by the long-term prospects for traffic generation, economic growth, and the road network along the Trans Java Toll Road corridor.

"The toll road's location, which is located on the island with the most densely populated population in Indonesia," said Subakti, "is connected to strategic areas including airports, ports, industrial areas, and tourism locations, which have indirectly become the driving force of the economy on the island of Java."

Reza Febriano, Jasa Marga Business Director, added that PT JTT manages toll roads totaling 676 kilometers, or 57% of the total length of the Trans Java Toll Road (1,184 Km).
"Jasa Marga is optimistic that the Company's plan to obtain new equity-based funding through PT JTT's equity fundraising will also go smoothly." With good growth prospects, the Trans Java Toll Road is expected to provide significant added value to all stakeholders "Reza added.

Continuing Reza, Jasa Marga's Director of Finance and Risk Management Ade Wahyu stated that preparations are currently being made for the equity fundraising program, which is scheduled to take place in Semester 1 of 2023.

"The public and potential investors, such as investment management institutions, pension funds, and toll road management companies, must be introduced." We believe that this product is excellent and will be well received by the market "Ade elaborated.

"This is a financial innovation that can provide space for Jasa Marga to continue to grow and maintain the Company's positive performance going forward," explained Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of BUMN II.

The management of the Trans Java Toll Road is expected to be more optimal, with more effective and efficient operations, resulting in a positive impact on services to toll road users.
____
For Further Information, please Contact:
Lisye Octaviana
Corporate Communication & Community Development Group Head
PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk.
Plaza Tol Taman Mini Indonesia Indah
Jakarta 13550
Email: corcomm@jasamarga.co.id
Call Center 24 Jam Jasa Marga Group: 14080
Twitter: @PTJASAMARGA & @OFFICIAL_JSMR
Instagram & Facebook: @official.jasamarga

Disclaimer

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
