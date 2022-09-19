PT Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Gadjah and Mada University Sign a MoU Regarding Education, Research, ...

​

Press Conference Monday,

Yogyakarta (09/19) - PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk is devoted for achieving the operation of toll roads that are dependable, ecologically friendly, safe, and comfortable. Jasa Marga and Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) have collaborated to explore the prospects for development cooperation in the areas of education, research, and community service.





On Monday (09/19) in Yogyakarta, the Head of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Danang Parikesit, witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jasa Marga President Director Subakti Syukur and UGM Chancellor Ova Emilia.





UGM Vice Chancellor for Research, Business Development, and Cooperation Ignatius Susatyo Wijoyo, UGM Faculty of Engineering Dean Selo, and Jasa Marga Business Development Director M. Agus Setiawan and their respective teams also attended the signing of the MoU. Through the signing of this MOU, Jasa Marga and UGM will look into the possibility for cooperation and partnership in the area of developing human resource capacity through education and technological development.





According to Subakti Syukur, President Director of Jasa Marga, Jasa Marga has been aggressively developing the business over the past five years, constructing more than 600 kilometers of new toll roads. It brings the entire length of Jasa Marga Group's toll roads under concession to 1,809 kilometers, with 1,260 kilometers currently being used.





"Jasa Marga is currently constructing the first toll roads in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, extending a combined distance of 96.57 kilometers from Solo to Yogyakarta and 76.30 kilometers from Yogyakarta to Bawen. As either a result, there are a number of factors that must be taken into account in Indonesia's toll road implementation, including quality and construction implementation methods, the introduction of operating technology, concerns about safety and reliability, and the continuous expansion of the toll road network "said Surbakti.





Subakti remarked that Jasa Marga is very pleased and glad to be collaborating with UGM as one of the leading institutions in order to create dependable and high-quality toll road infrastructure consistent with vision and mission of Jasa Marga. Furthermore, UGM Chancellor Ova Emilia said that building partnerships and collaborations between UGM and Jasa Marga is in the spirit of the University, that aims to enhance the Tri Dharma of UGM as either a higher education institution in Indonesia.





"Universities need to improve the Tri Dharma in a system that is relevant to those encountered and obviously requires cross-sectoral cooperation, and therefore the role of the corporate and industry is extremely significant. Thus, it requires cross-sectoral cooperation. Ova expressed the hope that "Hopefully it would contributed a good and meaningful breakthrough for the quality of graduates and the sector of education in the future."





Through his statement, the head of the BPJT of the PUPR Ministry, Danang Parikesit, compared the performance of toll road construction in Indonesia from 2004 to 2014, during which 189 kilometers of toll roads have been inaugurated in 10 years. During the administration of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia (2015 to the present), 1,751,1 kilometers of toll roads will be inaugurated until September 2022.





Danang added that the collaboration between UGM and Jasa Marga is expected to be capable of generating competent human resources in the toll road industry. It would be accomplished by placing interns in the operational lines of the Jasa Marga Group, inclusive of sending Jasa Marga professionals to teach at UGM. This will allow students to directly practice in the field while also gaining knowledge from professionals at Jasa Marga.





"The government is currently in the stage of improving the quality of the toll roads that are being built, and they are not only talking about quality, but also environmental issues as well as aesthetics. The government is no longer talking about accelerating the procurement of toll roads. Instead, they are in the stage of improving the quality of the toll roads that are being built. Because of the demand for knowledge and specialists, not only in engineering but also in a variety of other sectors, we have decided to collaborate with educational institutions "said Danang.





The scope of the Memorandum of Understanding between Jasa Marga and UGM, that had been signed by both parties, includes activities such as education, research, the development of technology, the capacity building of human resources through education and/or training, the use of shared facilities, the exchange of data and information, and any other activities that have been agreed upon by both parties.





Toll roads are considered to have a crucial role in the economy of Indonesia, and UGM and Jasa Marga are working together to improve the quality of human resources and expertise in the field of toll roads, inclusive of to cultivate science and technology and provide technical assistance to realize sustainable toll roads, and the contribution of the parties to the Nation.





