PT Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Update 3Q2022

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jasa Marga Update

9M2022olders Meeting

1 August 2019

Company Overview

2

Company Highlights

Brief Snapshot

  • Leading toll road operator in Indonesia with more than 40 years of experience.
  • 35 toll road concessions with total length of 1,809 km.
  • 70% shares owned by the Government of Indonesia.
  • Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 2007, with a market cap Rp23.5 trillion as of 30th September 2022.
  • Jasa Marga's Business Line
    • Toll Road Concession Business Line (Hold concessions and manage its assets to give optimum return)
    • Toll Road Operation Business Line (Provides operation & maintenance services for Jasa Marga Group and other toll road investors)
    • Prospective Business (Manages rest areas and other properties along toll road corridors)

9M2022 Revenue Breakdown

Toll Revenue

- Subsidiaries

25%

Other Business

Toll Revenue -

Revenue

9%

Jasa Marga

(13 old

concessions in

balance sheet)

66%

Company Highlights

  • Largest toll road operator in Indonesia with 64% market share in term of operated commercial toll roads lengths (± 1,260 km).
  • The longest concession period holder in Asia reflecting stable income.
  • The toll road industry has a long concession period, reflecting stable income in the future.
  • Resilient industry with strong government focus.
  • Strong financial profile with promising growth going forward.

Vision & Mission

Vision

To be the largest, trusted and sustainable national toll

road network company.

1.

Lead toll road business along the end-to-end value

chain professionally and continuously to improve

National connectivity.

2.

Optimize regional development for community

progress.

Mission

3.

Increase value for shareholders.

4.

Enhance customer satisfaction through service

excellence.

5. Encourage the development and enhancement of

employee performance in a harmonious

environment.

3

Company Key Development Milestone

1978

  • Jasa Marga was as a toll road regulator
    and operator in Indonesia.
  • Jagorawi as the first toll road in Indonesia began its operation.

2004

The authority function was returned to the Government, under the

Ministry of Public Works through Toll

Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT)

2007

Jasa Marga became a public company through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

2021

Manages

Positive

Performance

amid

the

pandemic

with revenue

growth of

22.8%

(YoY

FY20-21) and reached EBITDA Margin at 65%.

  • Booked Rp1.6T net profit.

2022

Spinning Off Transjawa Toll Road (4 operating segments and 9 ownership shares in

Transjawa Toll Road Subsidiaries) into PT JTT as a Sub-Holding of Transjawa Toll Company.

2019

  • Successfully doubled our business in less than 4 years by operating 28 toll road concessions (±1,162 km).
  • Issue alternative financing
    products: Infrastructure Investment Mutual Fund and Sukuk Ijarah, both at Gempol Pandaan Toll Road.

20172018

Fully implemented electronic payment system in all toll roads.

  • Issue alternative financing
    product: Securitization, Project Bond, Komodo Bond.

Operated 24 toll road concessions (±1,000 km).

Issue alternative financing product: Mutual Fund Limited Participation (Reksa Dana Penyertaan Terbatas).

4

Company Structure & Business Line Jasa Marga's Group

Jasa Marga owns 35 toll road concessions which are operated at the parent and subsidiary level, and under the sub-holding PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol. Jasa Marga has 3 Subsidiaries which focus on the toll road operation and maintenance business and 1 Subsidiary in the prospective business.

Government of

Indonesia ("GOI")

Ministry of State-Owned

Enterprises ("MSOE")

70%

Public 30%

Shareholder Structure

Toll Road Concession Business Line

13 Mature Toll Roads

22 New Toll Roads

1.

Cawang-Tomang-Pluit

1.

Nusa Dua-Ngurah Rai-

14.

Jakarta-Cikampek II

(Jakarta Inner Ring Road)

Benoa

Elevated

2.

Prof. Dr. Ir. Sedyatmo

2.

JORR W2 Utara (part of

15.

Batang-Semarang

JORR)

16.

Semarang-Solo

(Airport)

3.

Medan-Kualanamu-Tebing

17.

Solo-Ngawi

3.

Jagorawi

Tinggi

18.

Ngawi-Kertosono-Kediri

4.

Padalarang

4.

Bogor Ring Road

19.

Surabaya-Mojokerto

5.

JORR2 (Kunciran-Serpong)

20.

Gempol-Pasuruan

5.

Cileunyi

6.

Balikpapan-Samarinda

21.

Gempol-Pandaan

6.

Jakarta Outer Ring Road

7.

JORR2 (Cengkareng-

22.

Pandaan-Malang

7.

Ulujami-Pondok Aren

8.

Kunciran)

8.

Jakarta-Tangerang

JORR2 (Serpong-Cinere)

9.

Manado-Bitung

9.

Belmera

10.

Jakarta-Cikampek II South

10.

Jakarta-Cikampek

11.

Probolinggo-Banyuwangi

11.

Palikanci

12.

Yogyakarta-Bawen

13.

Gedebage-Cilacap

12.

Surabaya-Gempol

13.

Semarang A B C

Legend

Branch and Subsidiaries under Subholding

PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol

Toll Road Operations Business Line

Prospective Business Line

3 Subsidiaries Supporting Operations

1 Subsidiary in Business Development in Toll Road

PT Jalantol

Lingkarluar

Jakarta

12 Associated Entities & Financial Asset Entities

As of 30th September, 2022

PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
