PT Jasa Marga Persero Tbk : Jasa Marga Update 3Q2022

Leading toll road operator in Indonesia with more than 40 years of experience.
35 toll road concessions with total length of 1,809 km.
70% shares owned by the Government of Indonesia.
Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 2007, with a market cap Rp23.5 trillion as of 30th September 2022.
Jasa Marga's Business Line
Toll Road Concession Business Line (Hold concessions and manage its assets to give optimum return)
Toll Road Operation Business Line (Provides operation & maintenance services for Jasa Marga Group and other toll road investors)
Prospective Business (Manages rest areas and other properties along toll road corridors)
9M2022 Revenue Breakdown
Toll Revenue
- Subsidiaries
25%
Other Business
Toll Revenue -
Revenue
9%
Jasa Marga
(13 old
concessions in
balance sheet)
66%
Company Highlights
Largest toll road operator in Indonesia with 64% market share in term of operated commercial toll roads lengths (± 1,260 km).
The longest concession period holder in Asia reflecting stable income.
The toll road industry has a long concession period, reflecting stable income in the future.
Resilient industry with strong government focus.
Strong financial profile with promising growth going forward.
Vision & Mission
Vision
To be the largest, trusted and sustainable national toll
road network company.
1.
Lead toll road business along the end-to-end value
chain professionally and continuously to improve
National connectivity.
2.
Optimize regional development for community
progress.
Mission
3.
Increase value for shareholders.
4.
Enhance customer satisfaction through service
excellence.
5. Encourage the development and enhancement of
employee performance in a harmonious
environment.
Company Key Development Milestone
1978
Jasa Marga was as a toll road regulator
and operator in Indonesia.
Jagorawi as the first toll road in Indonesia began its operation.
2004
The authority function was returned to the Government, under the
Ministry of Public Works through Toll
Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT)
2007
Jasa Marga became a public company through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.
2021
▪ Manages
Positive
Performance
amid
the
pandemic
with revenue
growth of
22.8%
(YoY
FY20-21) and reached EBITDA Margin at 65%.
Booked Rp1.6T net profit.
2022
Spinning Off Transjawa Toll Road (4 operating segments and 9 ownership shares in
Transjawa Toll Road Subsidiaries) into PT JTT as a Sub-Holding of Transjawa Toll Company.
2019
Successfully doubled our business in less than 4 years by operating 28 toll road concessions (±1,162 km).
Issue alternative financing
products: Infrastructure Investment Mutual Fund and Sukuk Ijarah, both at Gempol Pandaan Toll Road.
20172018
▪ Fully implemented electronic payment system in all toll roads.
Issue alternative financing
product: Securitization, Project Bond, Komodo Bond.
▪ Operated 24 toll road concessions (±1,000 km).
▪ Issue alternative financing product: Mutual Fund Limited Participation (Reksa Dana Penyertaan Terbatas).
Company Structure & Business Line Jasa Marga's Group
Jasa Marga owns 35 toll road concessions which are operated at the parent and subsidiary level, and under the sub-holding PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol. Jasa Marga has 3 Subsidiaries which focus on the toll road operation and maintenance business and 1 Subsidiary in the prospective business.
Government of
Indonesia ("GOI")
Ministry of State-Owned
Enterprises ("MSOE")
70%
Public 30%
Shareholder Structure
Toll Road Concession Business Line
13 Mature Toll Roads
22 New Toll Roads
1.
Cawang-Tomang-Pluit
1.
Nusa Dua-Ngurah Rai-
14.
Jakarta-Cikampek II
(Jakarta Inner Ring Road)
Benoa
Elevated
2.
Prof. Dr. Ir. Sedyatmo
2.
JORR W2 Utara (part of
15.
Batang-Semarang
JORR)
16.
Semarang-Solo
(Airport)
3.
Medan-Kualanamu-Tebing
17.
Solo-Ngawi
3.
Jagorawi
Tinggi
18.
Ngawi-Kertosono-Kediri
4.
Padalarang
4.
Bogor Ring Road
19.
Surabaya-Mojokerto
5.
JORR2 (Kunciran-Serpong)
20.
Gempol-Pasuruan
5.
Cileunyi
6.
Balikpapan-Samarinda
21.
Gempol-Pandaan
6.
Jakarta Outer Ring Road
7.
JORR2 (Cengkareng-
22.
Pandaan-Malang
7.
Ulujami-Pondok Aren
8.
Kunciran)
8.
Jakarta-Tangerang
JORR2 (Serpong-Cinere)
9.
Manado-Bitung
9.
Belmera
10.
Jakarta-Cikampek II South
10.
Jakarta-Cikampek
11.
Probolinggo-Banyuwangi
11.
Palikanci
12.
Yogyakarta-Bawen
13.
Gedebage-Cilacap
12.
Surabaya-Gempol
13.
Semarang A B C
Legend
Branch and Subsidiaries under Subholding
PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol
Toll Road Operations Business Line
Prospective Business Line
3 Subsidiaries Supporting Operations
1 Subsidiary in Business Development in Toll Road
PT Jalantol
Lingkarluar
Jakarta
12 Associated Entities & Financial Asset Entities
As of 30th September, 2022
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL
