PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : 2022, Recover Together for Healthier Nation

DISCLAIMER

This Report contains the Company's financial statements, results of operations, projections, plans, strategies, policies, and objectives that are classified as forward-looking statements in the applicable laws and regulations, except for historical matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and may result in actual developments that are materially different from those reported.

The prospective statements in the Sustainability Report were made based on various assumptions regarding current and future conditions as well as the business environment in which the Company conducts business activities. The Company does not guarantee that documents whose validity has been confirmed will bring certain results as expected.