PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : 2022, Recover Together for Healthier Nation
05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
This Report contains the Company's financial statements, results of operations, projections, plans, strategies, policies, and objectives that are classified as forward-looking statements in the applicable laws and regulations, except for historical matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and may result in actual developments that are materially different from those reported.
The prospective statements in the Sustainability Report were made based on various assumptions regarding current and future conditions as well as the business environment in which the Company conducts business activities. The Company does not guarantee that documents whose validity has been confirmed will bring certain results as expected.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk
Recovering Together
for a Healthier Nation
Now is the time for all of us to rise up to live a healthier life and work more optimally after conditions have gradually recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, for more than two years. Even though we have not fully recovered, we must return to creating a better life and health. For this reason, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe" or the "Company") continues its commitment to supporting the health of the Nation. We strengthen collaboration, increase technological innovation, and make efficiencies in every activity. Together, we will return to health for the Nation and now, let's restore our living conditions by living healthier lives so that we can create shared prosperity.
Sustainability Strategy [2-22]
Kalbe's sustainability strategy "Together, Building a Healthy Nation" demonstrates Kalbe's commitment to communicating about sustainability and responding to stakeholder needs. Internally, Kalbe follows the ERAT Pillars, namely Etos (Ethos), Raga (Regnant Body), Asa (Aspiring), and Tindak (Taking Action). Externally, Kalbe follows the SEHAT Pillars, namely Science and Technology for Health, Ecosystem and Environmental Preservation, Hygiene & Health Education, Access to Healthcare, and Total Sustainable Business Ecosystem. The ERAT and SEHAT pillars drives Kalbe's support for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through 12 Goals, namely Goals 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, and 17. Goal 3 'Good Health and Well-being', is a priority for Kalbe as it aligns with our commitment to improving the health of each individual and the
Indonesian nation as a whole.
internalexternal
ETHOS
Building natiolism,
E
S
tolerance for diversity, and
preserving local wisdom.
REGNANT BODY
R
E
Building Kalbe individuals
with a healthy lifestyle to
become health ambassadors
for the communites.
ASPIRING A H
Building Kalbe Individuals who embrace Panca Sradha and contribute to society.
TAKING ACTION
Building an innovation culture
T
A
that is
beneficial for society to
create a better life.
T
10 Principles of
the UN Global Compact
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FOR HEALTH
Developing science and technology through R&D, research and education to produce innovative healh-related products, systems, and services.
ECOSYSTEM AND ENVIRONMENTAL PRESERVATION
Protecting the environment through measurable management of energy, water, emissions, waste, biodiversity and environmentally friendly products.
HYGIENE AND HEALTH
EDUCATION
Creating a healthy lifestyle through promotion, education, and intervention.
ACCESS TO
HEALTHCARE
Providing health access through direct access and digital platforms.
TOTAL SUSTAINABLE
BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM
Developing resources and empowering stakeholders in end-to-end business process management to create a sustainable business ecosystem.