  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-25
2080.00 IDR   +0.97%
03:06aPt Kalbe Farma Tbk : 2022, Recover Together for Healthier Nation
PU
04/28Pt Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Maintained Double Digit Top Line Growth in the First Quarter of 2023
PU
04/28Pt Kalbe Farma Tbk : Company Update - Q1 2023 Unaudited Results (28-April-2023)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : 2022, Recover Together for Healthier Nation

05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
DISCLAIMER

This Report contains the Company's financial statements, results of operations, projections, plans, strategies, policies, and objectives that are classified as forward-looking statements in the applicable laws and regulations, except for historical matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and may result in actual developments that are materially different from those reported.

The prospective statements in the Sustainability Report were made based on various assumptions regarding current and future conditions as well as the business environment in which the Company conducts business activities. The Company does not guarantee that documents whose validity has been confirmed will bring certain results as expected.

2

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Recovering Together

for a Healthier Nation

Now is the time for all of us to rise up to live a healthier life and work more optimally after conditions have gradually recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, for more than two years. Even though we have not fully recovered, we must return to creating a better life and health. For this reason, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe" or the "Company") continues its commitment to supporting the health of the Nation. We strengthen collaboration, increase technological innovation, and make efficiencies in every activity. Together, we will return to health for the Nation and now, let's restore our living conditions by living healthier lives so that we can create shared prosperity.

Sustainability Strategy [2-22]

Kalbe's sustainability strategy "Together, Building a Healthy Nation" demonstrates Kalbe's commitment to communicating about sustainability and responding to stakeholder needs. Internally, Kalbe follows the ERAT Pillars, namely Etos (Ethos), Raga (Regnant Body), Asa (Aspiring), and Tindak (Taking Action). Externally, Kalbe follows the SEHAT Pillars, namely Science and Technology for Health, Ecosystem and Environmental Preservation, Hygiene & Health Education, Access to Healthcare, and Total Sustainable Business Ecosystem. The ERAT and SEHAT pillars drives Kalbe's support for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through 12 Goals, namely Goals 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, and 17. Goal 3 'Good Health and Well-being', is a priority for Kalbe as it aligns with our commitment to improving the health of each individual and the

Indonesian nation as a whole.

4

internalexternal

ETHOS

Building natiolism,

E

S

tolerance for diversity, and

preserving local wisdom.

REGNANT BODY

R

E

Building Kalbe individuals

with a healthy lifestyle to

become health ambassadors

for the communites.

ASPIRING A H

Building Kalbe Individuals who embrace Panca Sradha and contribute to society.

TAKING ACTION

Building an innovation culture

T

A

that is

beneficial for society to

create a better life.

T

10 Principles of

the UN Global Compact

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FOR HEALTH

Developing science and technology through R&D, research and education to produce innovative healh-related products, systems, and services.

ECOSYSTEM AND ENVIRONMENTAL PRESERVATION

Protecting the environment through measurable management of energy, water, emissions, waste, biodiversity and environmentally friendly products.

HYGIENE AND HEALTH

EDUCATION

Creating a healthy lifestyle through promotion, education, and intervention.

ACCESS TO

HEALTHCARE

Providing health access through direct access and digital platforms.

TOTAL SUSTAINABLE

BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM

Developing resources and empowering stakeholders in end-to-end business process management to create a sustainable business ecosystem.

2022 | Sustainability Report

5

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 07:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 598 B 2,22 B 2,22 B
Net income 2023 3 926 B 0,27 B 0,27 B
Net cash 2023 5 055 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 98 062 B 6 685 M 6 685 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 724
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Duration : Period :
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 120,00 IDR
Average target price 2 346,94 IDR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vidjongtius President Director
Kartika Setiabudy Head-Finance, Accounting, Tax & Treasury
Bernadette Ruth Setiady Director-Ethical & OTC Marketing
Danny Natalies Head-Information Technology & System
Lilis Halim Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT KALBE FARMA TBK.-0.48%6 685
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.33%425 413
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.93%375 779
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.89%374 344
MERCK & CO., INC.4.86%293 028
ABBVIE INC.-4.89%266 597
