PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Disclosure of Information – Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's Financial Year ended on December 31, 2020

In compliance with Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 31/POJK.04/2015 dated December 16, 2015 regarding Disclosure of Information or Material Facts by the Issuer or a Listed Company, the Company hereby announces that:

a. Based on the Decree of the Board of Directors of the Company dated November 25, 2020 after having approval from the Board of Commissioners, the Company will distribute interim dividend for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, which is planned to be implemented on December 18, 2020;

b. The detailed payment schedule and procedures can be seen through the information description in the attached document.