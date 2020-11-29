PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Disclosure of Information – Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's Financial Year ended on December 31, 2020
11/29/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Disclosure of Information - Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's Financial Year ended on December 31, 2020
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Letter No
:
106/CSEC-KF/XI-2020
Jakarta, November 27, 2020
Attachment
:
-
Stock Code : KLBF
Re
:
Disclosure of Information
To:
Indonesia Financial Services Authority
Gedung Soemitro Djojohadikusumo
Jl. Lapangan Banteng Timur No. 2 - 4
Jakarta 10710
u.p.: Kepala Eksekutif Pengawas Pasar Modal
Dear Sir / Madam,
For and on behalf of the Company, hereby we disclose the following information or material facts:
Name of Issuer or Listed Company
:
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('the Company')
Business Segment
:
Pharmaceutical
Telephone
:
021 - 42873888
Facsimile
:
021 - 42873680
Email
:
lukito.gozali@kalbe.co.id;
investor.relations@kalbe.co.id
1.
Date of Event
November 25, 2020
2.
Type of Information or Material Facts
Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's financial year ended on December 31, 2020
3.
Description of Information or Material Facts
In compliance with Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 31/POJK.04/2015 dated December 16, 2015 regarding Disclosure of Information or Material Facts by the Issuer or a Listed Company, the Company hereby announces that:
a. Based on the Decree of the Board of Directors of the Company dated November 25, 2020 after having approval from the Board of Commissioners, the Company will distribute interim dividend for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, which is planned to be implemented on December 18, 2020;
b. The detailed payment schedule and procedures can be seen through the information description in the attached document.
4.
The Impact of Events, Information or Material Facts to the Operational, and Legal Activities, Financial Condition or Business Continuity of the Issuer or a Listed Company
