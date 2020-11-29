Log in
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.    KLBF

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Disclosure of Information – Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's Financial Year ended on December 31, 2020

11/29/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Disclosure of Information - Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's Financial Year ended on December 31, 2020

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Letter No

:

106/CSEC-KF/XI-2020


Jakarta, November 27, 2020

Attachment

:

-


Stock Code : KLBF

Re

:

Disclosure of Information




To:
Indonesia Financial Services Authority
Gedung Soemitro Djojohadikusumo
Jl. Lapangan Banteng Timur No. 2 - 4
Jakarta 10710
u.p.: Kepala Eksekutif Pengawas Pasar Modal

Dear Sir / Madam,

For and on behalf of the Company, hereby we disclose the following information or material facts:

Name of Issuer or Listed Company

:

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('the Company')

Business Segment

:

Pharmaceutical

Telephone

:

021 - 42873888

Facsimile

:

021 - 42873680

Email

:

lukito.gozali@kalbe.co.id;



investor.relations@kalbe.co.id



1.

Date of Event

November 25, 2020

2.

Type of Information or Material Facts

Distribution of Interim Dividend for the Company's financial year ended on December 31, 2020

3.

Description of Information or Material Facts

In compliance with Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 31/POJK.04/2015 dated December 16, 2015 regarding Disclosure of Information or Material Facts by the Issuer or a Listed Company, the Company hereby announces that:

a. Based on the Decree of the Board of Directors of the Company dated November 25, 2020 after having approval from the Board of Commissioners, the Company will distribute interim dividend for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, which is planned to be implemented on December 18, 2020;

b. The detailed payment schedule and procedures can be seen through the information description in the attached document.

4.

The Impact of Events, Information or Material Facts to the Operational, and Legal Activities, Financial Condition or Business Continuity of the Issuer or a Listed Company

Not material

5.

Other Description

-

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Lukito Kurniawan Gozali

Corporate Secretary

Previous ArticleInvitation to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Next ArticleSchedule of Interim Cash Dividend
Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
