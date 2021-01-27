Log in
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : General Atlantic to invest $55 mln in Indonesia's Kalbe Farma biotech JV

01/27/2021
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm General Atlantic will invest $55 million in Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KGBio), a joint venture of Indonesian pharmaceuticals firm PT Kalbe Farma and South Korean biotech firm Genexine Inc.

The investment will go towards KGBio's ongoing clinical development and help boost its production capacity, among others, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"As a global player in life sciences, General Atlantic brings an extensive network and deep expertise in innovation that KGBio aims to leverage," said Sie Djohan, director of Kalbe Farma and chief exectuive officer of KGBio.

Kalbe Farma owns a majority stake in KGBio, founded in 2016. Kalbe Farma, which operates in prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer health, nutrition, and distribution and logistics, has a market value of $5.2 billion.

U.S.-based General Atlantic has invested in many life sciences firms over several decades, focusing on both revenue-stage and emerging growth pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENEXINE INC End-of-day quote.
PT KALBE FARMA TBK. -0.62% 1605 End-of-day quote.8.45%
Financials
Sales 2020 23 655 B 1,68 B 1,68 B
Net income 2020 2 693 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net cash 2020 2 959 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 72 419 B 5 137 M 5 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 161
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Duration : Period :
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 787,38 IDR
Last Close Price 1 545,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vidjongtius President Director
Bernadette Ruth Setiady President Commissioner
Bernadus Karmin Winata Secretary, Head-Treasury, Finance, Accounting & IR
Dino Bramanto Head-Information Technology & System
Santoso Oen Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT KALBE FARMA TBK.8.45%5 329
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%436 949
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.82%309 894
NOVARTIS AG2.96%220 401
PFIZER INC.1.36%207 217
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.79%205 312
