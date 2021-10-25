PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : KALBE BOOKED SALES GROWTH OF 11.7%

No. 058/KFCP-DIR/PR/X/21

Jakarta, October 25, 2021 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk and Subsidiaries ("Kalbe" or "the Company") today announced that net sales reached Rp 19,099 billion in the first nine months of 2021, growing by 11.7% compared to the same period of 2020. Meanwhile, net income of the owners of the parent entity reached Rp 2,288 billion in the first nine months of 2021, grew by 12.8% compared to Rp 2,027 billion in the same period of 2020.

Kalbe continues to innovate to provide products and services that are in line with the needs of the community and to support sales growth.

The Company is providing access to healthcare by launching healthcare products (such as herbal, supplements, vitamins and medicines), more affordable nutrition product and testing also diagnostic services related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, to get closer to a wider customer base, the Company also provides B2C - klikdokter (telemedicine) and B2B platform - EMOS & Mostrans through it's distribution & logistic divisions. The Company also combines product portfolio management strategies, manages the effectiveness of sales and marketing activities, transforms the use of digital technology, and monitors other operating costs to maintain net profit levels. In addition, the Company continues to strictly implement internal and external health protocols and educates the market through various communication channels.

The Company's net sales amounted of Rp 19,099 billion, grew by 11.7% compared to the first nine months of 2020. Distribution & Logistics Division achieved a net sales increase of 23.9% from Rp 5,499 billion to Rp 6,816 billion, and contributed 35.7% to the Company's total net sales. Prescription Drugs Division which posted sales growth of 11.2% from Rp 3,771 billion to Rp 4,191 billion, and accounted for 21.9% of the Company total net sales. Consumer Health Division achieved an increase sales of 7.6% to Rp. 2,917 billion with a contribution of 15.3% to the total net sales of the Company. The Nutrition Division's net sales stood at Rp 5,175 billion in the first nine months of 2021, experience an increase in sales by 1.1% from the previous year's achievement and accounted for 27.1% of Kalbe's total net sales in the first nine months of 2021.

Operating profit grew 11.0% to Rp 2,840 billion in the first nine months of 2021 with operating profit to sales ratio 14.9%. Profit before tax in the first nine months of 2021 amounted of Rp. 2,976 billion grew by 10.7% with profit before income tax margin reaching 15.6%, stable compared to the same period in the previous year.

Net income of the owners of the parent entity reached Rp 2,288 billion in the first nine months of 2021, grew 12.8% compared to Rp 2,027 billion in the same period in the previous year. Higher net profit growth compared to net sales growth was mainly due to increased efficiency in the operational activities.

In line with the signs of recovery of the economy, the Company revised its full year 2021 net sales target growth to 11%-13% with a projected net profit growth of around 11%-13%. The Company maintained a capital expenditure budget of Rp 1.0 trillion, which will be used to expand production and distribution capacity. The dividend distribution ratio is maintained at a ratio of 45%-55%, while taking into account the availability of funds and internal funding needs.

The Company also innovates through PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics by conducting collaborative research and clinical trials with third parties for Novel products in several countries in Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East

The Company's optimism for growth, encourages the Company to consistently pursue research and development activities. Through the synergy of ABGC (Academician, Business, Government and Community), the Company continues to collaborate to produce products and services that can be utilized by the community (product downstream) and are able to contribute to the Company's business performance. On the other hand, the Company opens cooperation with various parties, either in the form of joint-ventures, acquisitions or other forms of business cooperation.

Kalbe at a Glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. ("Kalbe") was established in 1966 and is one of the largest publicly-listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions managing a broad and strong portfolio of brands; Prescription Pharmaceuticals Division, Consumer Health Division comprising over-the-counter drugs, as well as supplement drink and ready to drink products, Nutritionals Division, and Distribution & Logistics Division. Kalbe currently has more than 40 subsidiaries and 15 production facilities with international standards, employed around 16,000 employees and have 76 branches of distribution & logistics across Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe's shares have been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).