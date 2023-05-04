Advanced search
    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-02
2060.00 IDR   -0.48%
03:43aPt Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Announced Dividend of 52% from Net Profit
PU
05/02Pt Kalbe Farma Tbk : 2022, Recover Together for Healthier Nation
PU
04/28Pt Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Maintained Double Digit Top Line Growth in the First Quarter of 2023
PU
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Announced Dividend of 52% from Net Profit

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
Jakarta, May 3rd, 2023 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe" or "the Company") will distribute cash dividend of Rp 1.76 trillion or 38 per share. The distribution of cash dividend has been approved by the Shareholders of the Company in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") held in Gedung Kalbe Business Innovation Center, Pulogadung, Jakarta. In compliance with the prevailing regulations, dividend payment will be made at the latest within 30 days after the announcement of AGMS where the Company will shortly announce the schedule and procedures.

Macroeconomic recovery post pandemic has created opportunities for growth. We continued to implement strategies to maintain growth and business sustainability, while remaining vigilant on inflation impact and prolonged supply chain disruption. The Company continued to underscore the needs to manage input cost pressure through price increase policies, portfolio management and managing operating cost efficiency. The Company ensures strong financial liquidity to manage the working capital and to fund expansion. The Company will continue its focus on innovation to provide products and services to meet consumers' needs.

In 2023, the Company remains optimistic about the potential for growth and projects a sales and net profit increase of 13-15%. The capital expenditure allocation is budgeted at Rp1 trillion to increase the production capacity and distribution network of the Company. The capital expenditure budget will also be allocated for maintenance and completion of ongoing projects. Taking into account cash flow generation and the requirement for operational and investment, the Company will maintain dividend policy of around 45-55% of net income.

In the AGMS, the Company has also obtained the approval of the shareholders on the following agenda:

1. Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the Activity Report of the Company, the Report of the Supervisory Role of the Board of Commissioners, approval and ratification of the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and to grant a release and discharge from their responsibilities to all members of the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors for their management and supervision actions during the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (acquit et de charge);

2. Approval on the appropriation of the Company's Net Profits for the financial year ended December 31, 2022;

3. Changes in the Composition of the Company's Management:

Board of Commissioner
President Commissioner : Bernadette Ruth Irawati Setiady
Commissioner : Santoso Oen
Commissioner : Ronny Hadiana
Commissioner : Budi Dharma Wreksoatmodjo
Independent Commissioner : Lilis Halim
Independent
Commissioner : Rhenald Kasali

Directors
President Director : Vidjongtius
Director : Bernadus Karmin Winata
Director : Sie Djohan
Director : Mulialie
Director : Jos Iwan Atmadjaja
Director : Kartika Setiabudy

4. Determination of salary and/or honorarium of the members of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Directors and to authorize the Board of Commissioners to determine the salary and/or honorarium of the members of the Board of Directors, taking into account the recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

5. Appointment of a Registered Public Accountant Firm (including a Registered Public Accountant who is member of a Registered Public Accountant Firm) to audit/examine the Company's books for the financial year ended December 31, 2023



Kalbe at a Glance


PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. ("Kalbe") was established in 1966 and is one of the largest publicly-listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions managing a broad and strong portfolio of brands; Prescription Pharmaceuticals Division, Consumer Health Division comprising over-the-counter drugs, as well as supplement drink and ready to drink products, Nutritionals Division, and Distribution & Logistics Division. Kalbe currently has more than 40 subsidiaries and 14 production facilities with international standards employed around 16,000 employees and have 72 branches of distribution & logistics across Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe's shares have been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
