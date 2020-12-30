Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Gets Phase-2 Clinical Trial Approval on COVID-19 Drug - GX17

12/30/2020 | 12:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kalbe Gets Phase-2 Clinical Trial Approval on COVID-19 Drug - GX17


Jakarta, 30 December 2020 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) through its subsidiary PT Kalbe-Genexine Biologics (KGBio) today has received approval for a clinical trial (PPUK) from the Food and Drug Administration of the Republic of Indonesia (BPOM) to carry out Phase 2 clinical trials of the drug GX-17, which is an immunotherapeutic drug that will be developed as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. BPOM has issued approval to KGBio to conduct a phase-2 clinical trial based on safety and effectiveness data from a previous study conducted by Genexine with IMAB in South Korea. GX-17 is the only long-acting interleukin-7 drug under development in the world that can increase the absolute lymphocyte count. This increase in the number of lymphocytes by GX-17 can prevent the worsening of the condition of mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, especially in vulnerable populations such as the elderly by activating T-cells and the immune system in the early stages of COVID-19 infection.

'Kalbe is committed to continue contribute in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. After working with Genexine in the development of the GX-19 vaccine, now Kalbe and Genexine are working together in developing the COVID-19 drug GX-17,' said Sie Djohan, Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk who is also the President Director of PT. Kalbe Genexine Biologics. 'We hope that the development of GX-17 can help protect the society, especially the elderly who are vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19,' he continued.

As of December 29, 2020, there were 727,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the addition of 7,903 new patients. Unlike other viral infections, SARS-CoV-2 can quickly damage the immune system and progress from mild disease to more serious and even cause death. This is especially so in susceptible patients such as the elderly where their T-cell count is lower.

Djohan further stated that if this study is successful, the GX-17 has the potential to save many people and can also help reduce the burden on our health system, especially in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This approved phase 2 clinical trial will recruit 210 subjects with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients over the age of 50 to analyze the safety and effectiveness of GX-17 compared to placebo. GX-17 will be given as a single injection along with standard therapy within 7 days of symptom discovery and will be monitored for a total of 9 weeks, including 1 week for selection, 4 weeks of treatment and 4 weeks of follow-up. This phase 2 clinical trial is estimated to take 6 months.

Overview of Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KG Bio)
KG Bio is a joint venture company between PT. Kalbe Farma, Tbk from Indonesia and Genexine, Inc of Korea. KG Bio focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of new biologics and monoconal antibodies in ASEAN, Asia Pacific and MENA. Through an innovative technology platform that ensures affordable and high quality products, KG Bio aims to provide innovative biological and immuno-oncology products, and better solutions to treat human diseases.

Kalbe at a glance
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was founded in 1966 and is one of the largest publicly listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle a reliable and diverse portfolio of brands; prescription drugs division); health product division that handles over-the-counter drugs (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.), multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000 etc.), and supplement and ready-to-drink drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss), nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc.); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has more than 40 subsidiaries and 16 production facilities with international standards, and employs approximately 16,000 employees, spread across 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe's shares have been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).

Genexine at a glance
Genexine, Inc., registered with KOSDAQ (095700) since 2009, is a company engaged in biotherapeutics with a focus on immuno-oncology and rare diseases. Genexine already has a strong product portfolio with a number of products at the clinical stage, e.g. Hyleukin-7 ™, HyTropin (GX-H9), Papitrol (GX-188E), etc. based on the 'long-acting Fc fusion technology' platform and therapeutic DNA vaccine technology. Genexine has successfully completed its Phase II clinical trials and is preparing Phase III of HyTropin (long-acting human growth hormone, hGH-hyFc). Papitrol, a therapeutic DNA vaccine for HPV-associated diseases, is currently in phase II in Europe and Korea for cervical cancer (CIN) II / III. Founded in 1999, Genexine employs approximately 180 people, with more than 50% researchers with an MSc, or Ph.D. Genexine is based in Pangyo Techno Valley, near Seoul, Korea.

--oOo--

Print
4Rate this article:
No rating
Please login or register to post comments.

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 05:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
12:33aPT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe Gets Phase-2 Clinical Trial Approval on COVID-19 Drug..
PU
12/29PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Announcement of Summary of Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
12/29PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Disclosure Information - The Closure of a Subsidiary on beh..
PU
12/29PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe Farma Clears First Trial Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine wi..
MT
12/24AKCDI 2020 : Research Culture Improves the Quality of Doct
PU
12/24PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Continue to Innovate for better Hea
PU
12/23PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Continue to Innovate for better Health
PU
12/22PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Resignation of a Member of the Company's Board of Directors
PU
12/21PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Code of Conduct for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
12/14AKCDI 2020 : Research Culture Improves the Quality of Doctors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 630 B 1,65 B 1,65 B
Net income 2020 2 689 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net cash 2020 2 989 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 69 841 B 4 943 M 4 889 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 955x
EV / Sales 2021 2 748x
Nbr of Employees 12 161
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Duration : Period :
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 757,25 IDR
Last Close Price 1 490,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vidjongtius President Director
Bernadette Ruth Setiady President Commissioner
Bernadus Karmin Winata Secretary, Head-Treasury, Finance, Accounting & IR
Dino Bramanto Head-Information Technology & System
Santoso Oen Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT KALBE FARMA TBK.-8.02%4 958
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.67%403 279
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.90%293 045
NOVARTIS AG-12.00%206 792
PFIZER INC.-0.19%204 660
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ