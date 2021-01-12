PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Launches Genetic Testing FitGENME Diet and Exercise

Press Release No. 001/KFCP-DIR/PR/I/20

Jakarta, 9 January 2021 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) today through one of its subsidiaries, Kalgen Innolab, launched the newest genetic testing methods, FitGENME; which consist of 2 types of tests; FitGENME Diet and FitGENME Sports. FitGENME Diet is a genetic test that can analyze variations in the DNA that are associated with the metabolism of a nutrient. While FitGENME Sports is a genetic test that can analyze variations in DNA that are associated with the metabolism of the body against certain types of sports. The launch of the FitGENME is marked by an education event with regards of genetic testing through a webinar themed 'Optimizing Sports Performance and Control Risk of Obesity through Genetics' with speakers Henry Sukardi, Director of Kalgen Innolab; Michel Mommejat, General Manager of Genesis Healthcare Asia; Emilia E. Achmadi, MS. RDN, Clinical Dietitian & Sports Nutritionist; Theo Steven, Sports Enthusiast.



'Kalbe is committed to improving health for a better life for the community, one of which is by imploring the general Indonesian public to understand genetic testing to provide personalized health solutions,' said Henry Sukardi, Director of Kalgen Innolab. 'We are collaborating with Genesis Healthcare Japan in developing FitGENME in Indonesia where the tests will associate proper nutritions and exercise required to support a healthier lifestyle,' Henry continued.



'The collaboration between Genesis Healthcare Asia and Kalbe is spot-on in providing health solution to the preventative directions and therefore a genomic testing product will be quite immediately needed by the Indonesian people,' said Michel Mommejat, General Manager of Genesis Healthcare Asia. 'Globally, the FitGENME has been trusted by 930,000 consumers worldwide and is one of the market leaders in Japan. We have been conducting genetic researches in Asia consistently for 15 years and have acquired the certification for Protection of Individual Genetic Information (CPIGI) from Japan,' Michel added.



'FitGENME Diet and FitGENME Sports will help doctors and healthcare professionals in designing treatments and solutions that are very personalized and expected to be able to answer all the problems and the needs of the community are related to health and performance through a solution that is right on target,' said Emilia E. Achmadi, MS. RDN, Clinical Dietitian & Sports Nutritionist.



'I have known the FitGENME test for quite some time in other countries, until recently where one physician suggested doing this test and consulting with him,' said Theo Steve, Sports Enthusiast. 'After undergoing the FitGENME test, it became easier for me to maintain an ideal body and conduct sports activities that is appropriate to my body's needs,' Theo continued.



The FitGENME tests consist of 2 tests, the FitGENME Diet that is a genetic test that is more specific and focused to risks of obesity by knowing the genetic profile of the patient's body's metabolism against nutrition such as sugars/carbohydrates, protein, or fat. The patient will then be provided with a diet recommendation, micro nutrition (vitamin and minerals), and exercises that are proper to the patient's genetic profiles. Whereas FitGENME Sports is a genetic examination that is more specific and focus on the type of exercise that best suits the patient's body between the sport types Endurance, Power and Strength, or Balance. The patient will then be provided with recommendation of the type of exercise, as well as proper training pattern in accordance to the patient's genetic profile condition.



FitGENME Diet is conducted by analyzing 3 genetic markets, i.e.:

- The β 3 AR Gene: Variation of the β 3 AR or 'APPLE' type is likely to trigger fat accumulation around the belly area, due to bad metabolism of carbohydrate.

- The UCP1 Gene: Variation of the UCP1 gene or 'PEAR' type is likely to trigger fat accumulation on the rump and thigh area, due to the bad metabolism of lipids.

- The β 2 AR gene: Variation in β 2 AR gene or 'BANANAS' type has the tendency to have a profile with difficulties of gaining weight, due to the better lipid metabolism and natural resistance to insulin.



FitGENME Sports is conducted by analyzing 1 gene marker, i.e. the ACTN-3 that is found in 11th Chromosome, the gene that is connected to the development of the fast-twitch muscle and forming of slow-twitch muscle.



The advantage of FitGENME over other genetic tests is in terms of gene selection which research has a stronger impact on our body's health. FitGENME test is quite simple by using saliva (DNA content from oral walls mucous glands) and collected in a kit complete with preservatives. The test results will be available online on the FitGENME website within 4-6 weeks after the sample is received by the Laboratory. All of the results of the genetic test will further be used to consult a nutritionist that will give a recommendation of the appropriate meal and exercise plans for the patient to achieve a healthier life.



Previously Kalbe has other genomic test services, i.e. Nutrigenme and Skingenme. Nutrigenme is a genetic test service that links the needs of proper nutrition and exercise to support a healthier lifestyle. The Nutrigenme test checks 75 genes with a total of 11 panels. Whereas Skingenme is a genetic test that can predict the tendency of aging risks on skin based on genetics, that will further provide a recommendation of proper care in accordance to the condition of the person's genes. FitGENME is completing Kalbe Genetik's services in supporting the improvement of the quality of life of a patient.



The FitGENME test can be conducted through home service by contacting the Customer Relations of GENME at 0852-81112343. Additionally one can visit the www.fitgenme.com website and @fitgenme Instagram to see articles, tips, and directions for a safe, gene-appropriate diet and support a healthier lifestyle.



Kalgen Innolab at a glance

Kalgen Innolab is a joint venture clinical laboratory between Indonesia and Japan. Kalgen Innolab has the vision of becoming the Leading Referral Clinical Laboratory in Indonesia by offering comprehensive and responsive laboratory services of the highest quality, supported by the latest technology and superior management systems; become the partner of choice in personalized medicine and wellness. Kalgen Innolab is committed to providing the best service quality, professionalism, and applying best practices with patient health as the top priority.



Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the largest listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has approximately 40 subsidiaries and 14 production facilities with international standard and employs approximately 17,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).







--oOo--



