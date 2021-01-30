PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Strengthen Commercialization Research Results to Make the Nation Healthy

Jakarta, 28 Januari 2021 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) in collaboration with the Ministry of Research and Technology/National Research and Innovation Body (Kemenristek/BRIN) today has officially opened the admission of research proposals that will then be selected by the juries of the 2021 RKSA to be provided with a research grant. The socialization of admission of the 2021 RKSA is done in concurrence with the webinar with the theme of commercialization Research to Make the Nation Healthy. The 2021 RKSA program is a research fund grant program for Indonesian researchers with the theme of health, pharmaceutical, functional food, information technology, or life science. The research grant will be provided to the best proposal that has been selected by the 2021 RKSA juries and is expected that the result of the research can reach the commercialization process to be a product or service that can be enjoyed by the public.



'We hope the 2021 RKSA program can support research products that are downstream-ready. Therefore RKSA can encourage researchers to be more diligent in translating their research results into a product or item or service that can be utilized by the people to make the nation healthy,' said Dr. Ir. Roy Alexander Sparringa, M.App.SC., A member of the Board of Judges of the 2018-2020 RKSA.



'The 2021 RKSA is a result of the collaboration between Kemenristek/BRIN and Kalbe that can strengthen the collaboration between Academics, Business, and Government, as well as other research communities, to increase the commercialization of research in the field of health. Commercialization of research will provide positive contribution in the increase of health services for the public as well as the national economic value,' said Sie Djohan, Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 'For that matter, Kalbe is committed to continue the 7th RKSA in year 2021 by providing research grant for research proposals in the field of health, as well as giving special attention to researches that has linkages with COVID-19,' continued Sie Djohan.



The process of the 2021 RKSA will take several stages, i.e. the admission of research proposal in January-April 2021, followed with the appraisal process of the proposals in May-June 2021. The next stage will be the presentation of the chosen research proposal in August 2021, followed with the announcement of the research proposal that will receive the grant in September 2021. For one year the research will go through a monitoring and evaluation process by the members of the 2021 RKSA board of judges.



In the RKSA webinar, there was also a presentation of the role of stem cells in the development of medicine with focus in facing the COVID-19 pandemic that was presented by Yulius Setiady Ph.D - Chief Scientific Officer of Kalbe Genexine Biologics, and Dr. dr. Bintang Soetjahjo SpOT(K), Chairman of Rejaselindo and Coordinator of the Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell research on severe COVID-19, Chairman of PABOI of Central Java, and Head of KSM of Traumatology Orthopedic of RSUD Dr Moewardi.



Yulius Setiady stated that therapeutical findings against diseases require a long time, complex, and hard effort. The more we know of the biology of a disease, the better the opportunities to develop a better medicine. Diagnostic results, the role of unpredictable immunity during pre-clinical setting are also needed during the development of researched therapeutics and cannot be taken for granted.



Bintang Soetjahjo added that the ability of the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) to regenerate and re-differentiate making cells a promising therapeutic agent for COVID-19. A number of studies have started to interest worldwide scientists to make MSC a standard therapy for COVID-19 cases. However he believes with the support from the experts, scientists, and people of Indonesia, the cell-based medicines can provide a contribution for the handling of COVID-19 patients in Indonesia.



The Board of Judges of the RKSA 2021 consists of Prof. Dr. Amin Soebandrio, Ph.D, Sp.MK. (Director of the Eijkman Molecular Biology Agency), Dr. Ir. Bambang Setiadi, IPU (Chairman of the National Research Board), Dr. Ir. Roy Alexander Sparringa, M.App.SC. (Senior Advisor of BPPT), Dr. Lucia Rizka Andalusia, Apt,. M. Pharm, MARS, (Director of Registration of the Food and Drugs Monitoring Agency), dr. Sandy Qlintang (Director of the Stem Cell and Cancer Institute & Pharma Metric Labs of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk), as well as honorable judges from the Ministry of Ristek/BRIN, and the founder of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Dr. Boenjamin Setiawan, Ph.D.



Information and registration of the 2021 RKSA program can be seen at www.kalbe-rksa.com.



PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the largest listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has approximately 40 subsidiaries and 16 production facilities with international standard and employs approximately 16,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).





