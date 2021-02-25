PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe Support Commercialization of Researches

Jakarta, February 24, 2021 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) in collaboration with the Ministry of Research and Technology/National Research and Innovation Agency (Kemenristek/BRIN) held the second scientific discussion as a part of the series of socialization of the Ristek/BRIN Kalbe Science Awards 2021 (RKSA) program. The scientific discussions was held online with the first keynote speaker dr. Ida Gunawan, M.S.,Sp.GK(K), Clinical Nutritionist of RS Pondok Indah Puri Indah - RS Hermina Daan Mogot, also a Lecturer of Masters & Specialized program of the Clinical Nutrition Studies at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Indonesia with the topic of the Application of the Nutrigenomics Results in The Pandemic. The second speaker was Dr. Jin-zhong Xiao, Director of Next Generation Science Institute, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd with the topic of The Effect of Probiotics in Strengthening Immune Activity and Protecting from Infection. The 2021 RKSA program is a research fund grant program for Indonesian researchers with the theme of health, pharmaceutical, functional food, information technology, or life science.



'Kalbe is committed to the development of the researches in the health field by taking on the role to ensure the usefulness of the research results for the community through programs RKSA,' said Pre Agusta, Director of R&D Pharma PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, and Advisor of RKSA 2021. 'We hope the RKSA can increase the contributions of RISTEK/BRIN and Kalbe in the downstreaming of research results in Health fields, specifically in life science, by strengthening the collaboration between Academics, Industry, and Government in the health field,' Pre continued.



dr. Ida Gunawan, M.S., Sp.GK(K) says that about 80% of those infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and different symptom responses depending on the epidemiological variables (intensity, duration, and virulency of the virus) and host variables (condition of health during exposure, comorbidities, genetic vulnerability). Genetic vulnerability is a genetic variation that could present a different response in the health of each individual and personalized health management is required. One of which is through researches in the nutrigenomic field (that observe the link between genetic, nutrition, and health), in order to acquire all of the risk infomraiton on numerous health issues (such as the risk of increase of IL6, risk of comorbidity illnesses, etc), in which intervention can be done through lifestyle changes, e.g. by choosing nutritions that is appropriate to the genetic variation to increase immunity.



Furthermore, Dr. Jin-zhong Xiao - Director of Next Generation Science Institute, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. added that probiotics or bacteria that are beneficial to health, especially the digestive tract, aim to strengthen the body's immunity and protect the body from infection. Probiotics themselves work to reach the large intestine in a live state which functions to repair the intestine, prevent infection and maintain health, and regulate biological balance. The most dominant and beneficial probiotic bacteria are bifidobacteria.



apt. Seimtiarti Wijaya, S. Si, M.M, Chairperson of RKSA 2021 also said that the RKSA 2021 Program is divided into 3 group categories according to the health sector in Indonesia: category 1 consists of Pharmaceutical, Biopharmacy, Cell and Gene Therapy; category 2 consists of E-health, Medical Devices, Diagnostics; and category 3 consists of Health Food and Beverages, Natural Products. There is also a special focus on researches related to COVID-19. 'We have prepared a maximum total funding of Rp 1.5 B for 3 chosen proposals, with focus on research duration of 12 months to the maximum of 18 months. Further monitoring will be carried out periodically in accordance to the milestones on the respective proposals by the appointed board of juries as well as related Kalbe's business unit,' said Seimtiarti.



The 2021 RKSA process will take several stages, i.e. the admission of research proposal in January-April 2021, followed with the appraisal process of the proposals in May-June 2021. The next stage will be the presentation of the chosen research proposal by August 2021, followed with the announcement of the research proposal that will receive the grant in September 2021. For one year the research will go through a monitoring and evaluation process by the members of the 2021 RKSA board of judges.



The Board of Judges of the RKSA 2021 consists of Prof. Dr. Amin Soebandrio, Ph.D, Sp.MK. (Director of the Eijkman Molecular Biology Agency), Dr. Ir. Bambang Setiadi, IPU (Chairman of the National Research Board), Dr. Ir. Roy Alexander Sparringa, M.App.SC. (Senior Advisor of BPPT), Dr. Lucia Rizka Andalusia, Apt,. M. Pharm, MARS, (Director of Registration of the Food and Drugs Monitoring Agency), dr. Sandy Qlintang (Director of the Stem Cell and Cancer Institute & Pharma Metric Labs of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk), as well as honorable judges from the Ministry of Ristek/BRIN, and the founder of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Dr. Boenjamin Setiawan, Ph.D.



Information and registration of the 2021 RKSA program can be seen at www.kalbe-rksa.com.



Kalbe at a glance

