    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : REACH INDI 4.0 AWARD, KALBE PROVE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ON ALL LINES

12/03/2021 | 11:32pm EST
REACH INDI 4.0 AWARD, KALBE PROVE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ON ALL LINES

No. 064/KFCP-DIR/PR/XII/21

Jakarta, December 3, 2021, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) won the INDI 4.0 Awards 2021 from the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia for the application of innovation and manufacturing information technology in the Aggressive Digitalization category for the Kalbe factory in Cikarang and the Agile Organization category for the PT Sanghiang Perkasa factory in Cikampek . The INDI 4.0 Awards 2021 is an award given by the government for industries that have high competitiveness by measuring the readiness index (INDI) 4.0 in transforming towards industry 4.0 and is based on the 5 pillars of INDI 4.0 (Management and Organization, People and Culture, Products and Services, Technology, and Factory Operations).

"By transforming into industry 4.0, Kalbe continues to innovate to produce quality products and services," said Vidjongtius, President Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. "Kalbe continues to be committed to end-to-end digital investments both in technology, processes, and human resources. All of these elements are needed to build a quality system for every process, product and service produced by Kalbe," continued Vidjongtius.

Vidjongtius added that the INDI 4.0 Awards from the government is the proof that Kalbe is a company that has carried out a digital transformation process by integrating every company business process (end to end business process) starting from suppliers, RnD, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and consumers.

The INDI Award 4.0 in 2021 is the result of field verification and eligibility selection on 15-17 November 2021 by 5 assessment teams from several universities (ITB, UI, ITS, and UGM). This award is the third time since it was first launched in 2019. In the same event, one of Kalbe's employees, Yudha Agus Tri Basuki from Kalbe's subsidiary PT Kalbe Morinaga Indonesia also received an award for the Digital Transformation Manager category.

On the consumer side, Kalbe also continues to develop digital services, either B2B or B2C, Kalbe has developed EMOS for B2B services and KlikDokter for B2C services. EMOS is an order management application system that makes it easier for distribution channels to manage stock or supply chains. KlikDokter is a digital platform for health services, especially telemedicine, which provides health consultations and health products needed by the community.

Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe") was established in 1966 and is one of the largest listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,); and distribution & logistics division.

Kalbe has also developed EMOS, a digital service ecosystem for the community that is B2B; and KlikDokter that is a B2C service. EMOS is an order management application system that makes it easy for distribution channels to manage stock or supply chains; while KlikDokter is a digital platform for health services, especially telemedicine that provides health consultations and health products needed by the community.

Kalbe currently has approximately 40 subsidiaries and 15 production facilities with international standard and employs approximately 16,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).


Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 04:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
