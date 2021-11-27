PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : SUPPORT THE RESILIENCE OF THE NATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY, KALBE OPEN OPPORTUNITIES FOR DOMESTIC PRODUCTION COOPERATION

Press Release No. 063/KFCP-DIR/PR/XI/21



Jakarta, 27 November 2021, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe") continues to support the resilience of the national health industry by opening up opportunities for cooperation in domestic production through several subsidiaries. Along with the 2021 Health Business Gathering held by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Kalbe's subsidiary, PT. Kalbio Global Medika which is engaged in biotechnology, PT. Kalgen DNA in the field of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD), and PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global in the field of medical devices opens domestic production cooperation (contract manufacturing) to various companies who want to find local partners in producing products related to biotechnology products, IVD and medical devices, especially surgical sutures. Through this contract manufacturing with Kalbe's subsidiary, companies that are still based on production abroad can cooperate in production with a high level of domestic components (TKDN) so that they can contribute to efforts for health independence or the resilience of the national health industry.

The profiles of the three Kalbe subsidiaries are as follows:

PT. Kalbio Global Medika (www.kalbio.co.id) is a biotechnology company founded in 2016 that focuses on contract manufacturing and contract development of biological products; both biosimilar and biobetter. The KGM production facility has obtained a GMP certificate from BPOM for Protein Drug Substance and also Drug Product for PFS, Cartridge and Vial preparations. In addition, an audit has been carried out by EMA QP. As one of the factories with a "green facility", Kalbio currently produces Erythropoetin products, both raw materials and finished drugs, Filgastrim, long acting EPO as well as insulin and various monoclonal antibody products in the future. Kalbio is determined to be "The Best Biopharmaceutical CMO and CDMO in the region", which is supported by quality, innovation and operational excellence.

PT. Kalgen DNA (www.kalgendna.co.id) is a subsidiary of Kalbe which is engaged in the production of medical devices, especially diagnostic kits in the molecular field, by prioritizing high quality and supported by innovation and excellent management. KalGen DNA was established in 2012, with a production facility that has received a production and distribution permit as well as a CPAKB certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. In the near future, KalGen DNA will also soon receive ISO 13485 certification. KalGen DNA continues to innovate and plays an active role in supporting the government to achieve independence in the health sector, and participates in improving public health through quality medical device products.

PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global (www.forsta.co.id) is a subsidiary established to support the government in national resilience in the medical device industry, with the ability to produce various types of products that can penetrate regulatory requirements in the international market. Forsta was founded in 2019 in the Pulogadung industrial area and has received a production certificate in 2020 from the Ministry of Health and received a distribution permit in 2021 for its first product, surgical suture (Elvalene). In Nov 2021 Forsta has also received a CPAKB certificate and is in the process of obtaining ISO 13485, HALAL and TKDN certificates. Forsta builds competence to become a trusted partner for the medical device manufacturing industry for both the Indonesian and global markets.