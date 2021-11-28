Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : SUPPORTING THE NATIONAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY'S SECURITY, KALBE OPEN OPPORTUNITIES FOR DOMESTIC PRODUCTION COOPERATION

11/28/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SUPPORTING THE NATIONAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY'S SECURITY, KALBE OPEN OPPORTUNITIES FOR DOMESTIC PRODUCTION COOPERATION

Press Release No. 064/KFCP-DIR/PR/XI/21

Jakarta, 27 November 2021,PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe") continues to support the resilience of the national health industry by opening up opportunities for cooperation in domestic production through several subsidiaries. Along with the 2021 Health Business Gathering held by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Kalbe's subsidiary, PT. Kalbio Global Medika which is engaged in biotechnology, PT. Kalgen DNA in the field of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD), and PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global in the field of medical devices; opens domestic production cooperation (contract manufacturing) to various domestic companies that want to find local partners in manufacturing products related to biotechnology products, IVD, and medical devices, specifically surgical sutures. Through contract manufacturing with Kalbe's subsidiary, domestic companies that are still relying on overseas production can have production cooperation with a high level of domestic component (TKDN) to enable them to contribute to the efforts for health independence or the national health industry security.

The profiles of the three Kalbe subsidiaries are as follows:

PT. Kalbio Global Medika (www.kalbio.co.id) is a biotechnology company founded in 2016 that focuses on contract manufacturing and contract development of biological products; both biosimilar and biobetter. The KGM production facility has obtained a GMP certificate from BPOM for Protein Drug Substance as well as Drug Product for PFS, Cartridge and Vial preparations. Furthermore, it has been audited by EMA QP. As one of the factories with a "green facility", Kalbio currently produces Erythropoietin products, both raw materials and finished drugs, Filgastrim - a long-acting EPO; as well as insulin and a variety of monoclonal antibody products in the future. Kalbio is determined to become "The Best Biopharmaceutical CMO and CDMO in the region", which shall be supported by quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

PT. Kalgen DNA (www.kalgendna.co.id) is a subsidiary of Kalbe that is engaged in the production of medical devices, specifically diagnostic kits in the molecular field, by prioritizing high quality and supported by innovation and excellent management. KalGen DNA was established in 2012, with a production facility that has received a production and distribution permit as well as a CPAKB certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. KalGen DNA will also acquire its ISO 13485 certification in the near future. KalGen DNA continues to innovate and plays an active role in supporting the government to achieve independence in the health sector, and participates in improving public health through quality medical device products.

PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global (www.forsta.co.id) is a subsidiary established to support the government in national security for the medical equipment industry, with the ability to produce various types of products that can penetrate regulatory requirements in the international market. Forsta was founded in 2019 in the Pulogadung industrial area and has received a production certificate in 2020 from the Ministry of Health as well as obtaining a distribution permit in 2021 for its first product, surgical suture (Elvalene). In Nov 2021 Forsta has also received a CPAKB certificate and is in the process of obtaining ISO 13485, HALAL and TKDN certificates. Forsta builds competence to become a trusted partner for medical device manufacturing industries for both the Indonesian and global markets.

Print
53Rate this article:
5.0
Please login or register to post comments.

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 09:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
11/27PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Support the resilience of the national health industry, kalbe open op..
PU
11/16PT KALBE FARMA TBK : KALBE COMMEMORATES WORLD DIABETES DAY "Early Prevention for Kidney Co..
PU
11/12PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe has healthy shots in unison to make the nation healthy
PU
11/11Kalbe developes surgical suture products domestic production
PU
11/11PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Targeting patients of cancer, thallasemia, hiv/aids and other autoimm..
PU
11/10PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe develops surgical suture product domestically produced
PU
10/25PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe booked sales growth of 11.7%
PU
10/25PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
10/16PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe support of breast cancer awareness month
PU
10/15PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Kalbe optimistic to achieve double-digit growth
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 170 B 1,76 B 1,76 B
Net income 2021 3 036 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
Net cash 2021 4 755 B 0,33 B 0,33 B
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 74 528 B 5 163 M 5 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 12 202
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Duration : Period :
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 590,00 IDR
Average target price 1 748,10 IDR
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vidjongtius President Director
Kartika Setiabudy Head-Finance & Accounting
Bernadette Ruth Setiady President Commissioner
Dino Bramanto Head-Information Technology & System
Lucky Surjadi Slamet Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT KALBE FARMA TBK.7.43%5 163
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.82%419 109
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.05%336 162
PFIZER, INC.46.70%303 095
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.00%247 254
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.21%236 049