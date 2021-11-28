PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : SUPPORTING THE NATIONAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY'S SECURITY, KALBE OPEN OPPORTUNITIES FOR DOMESTIC PRODUCTION COOPERATION

Press Release No. 064/KFCP-DIR/PR/XI/21



Jakarta, 27 November 2021,PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ("Kalbe") continues to support the resilience of the national health industry by opening up opportunities for cooperation in domestic production through several subsidiaries. Along with the 2021 Health Business Gathering held by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Kalbe's subsidiary, PT. Kalbio Global Medika which is engaged in biotechnology, PT. Kalgen DNA in the field of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD), and PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global in the field of medical devices; opens domestic production cooperation (contract manufacturing) to various domestic companies that want to find local partners in manufacturing products related to biotechnology products, IVD, and medical devices, specifically surgical sutures. Through contract manufacturing with Kalbe's subsidiary, domestic companies that are still relying on overseas production can have production cooperation with a high level of domestic component (TKDN) to enable them to contribute to the efforts for health independence or the national health industry security.

The profiles of the three Kalbe subsidiaries are as follows:

PT. Kalbio Global Medika (www.kalbio.co.id) is a biotechnology company founded in 2016 that focuses on contract manufacturing and contract development of biological products; both biosimilar and biobetter. The KGM production facility has obtained a GMP certificate from BPOM for Protein Drug Substance as well as Drug Product for PFS, Cartridge and Vial preparations. Furthermore, it has been audited by EMA QP. As one of the factories with a "green facility", Kalbio currently produces Erythropoietin products, both raw materials and finished drugs, Filgastrim - a long-acting EPO; as well as insulin and a variety of monoclonal antibody products in the future. Kalbio is determined to become "The Best Biopharmaceutical CMO and CDMO in the region", which shall be supported by quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

PT. Kalgen DNA (www.kalgendna.co.id) is a subsidiary of Kalbe that is engaged in the production of medical devices, specifically diagnostic kits in the molecular field, by prioritizing high quality and supported by innovation and excellent management. KalGen DNA was established in 2012, with a production facility that has received a production and distribution permit as well as a CPAKB certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. KalGen DNA will also acquire its ISO 13485 certification in the near future. KalGen DNA continues to innovate and plays an active role in supporting the government to achieve independence in the health sector, and participates in improving public health through quality medical device products.

PT. Forsta Kalmedic Global (www.forsta.co.id) is a subsidiary established to support the government in national security for the medical equipment industry, with the ability to produce various types of products that can penetrate regulatory requirements in the international market. Forsta was founded in 2019 in the Pulogadung industrial area and has received a production certificate in 2020 from the Ministry of Health as well as obtaining a distribution permit in 2021 for its first product, surgical suture (Elvalene). In Nov 2021 Forsta has also received a CPAKB certificate and is in the process of obtaining ISO 13485, HALAL and TKDN certificates. Forsta builds competence to become a trusted partner for medical device manufacturing industries for both the Indonesian and global markets.