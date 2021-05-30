PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : KALBE SUPPORTS THALASSEMIA CARE MOVEMENT 'One hope, One Destination, Toward Zero Thalassemia-Major Birth'

Jakarta, May 29, 2021, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) today celebrates World Thalassemia Day which coincided with the anniversary of YTI-POPTI with the theme 'One Hope, One Goal, Towards Zero Thalassemia Major Birth.' The event that is a collaboration between Kalbe and POPTI (Indonesian Association of Parents of Persons with Thalassemia), YTI (Indonesian Thalassemia Foundation), and PPTI (Indonesian Association of Persons with Thalassemia) to provide education on the management of Thalassemia that is held online and attended by hundreds of patients and observers of Thalassemia from throughout Indonesia.



'Kalbe will continue to present its commitment to support the health of the public for the better life, specifically for diseases categorized as rare diseases, among which is Thalassemia,' said Ridwan Ong, Marketing Director Pharma of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.



Ridwan Ong explained that through the Thalassemia Care Movement, Kalbe has three visions; the first is to improve the quality of life of thalassemia patients by providing quality products that are easily accessible at affordable prices. The second is to increase public awareness of the benefits and importance of blood donation through active collaborations with many stakeholders. And third is to raise public awareness through the campaigns that Thalassemia can be prevented. By collaborating with IDAI UKK Hematology Oncology, Indonesian Thalassemia Foundation, POPTI, Thalassemia Community, Kalbe supports the 'Pre-Marital Blood Check-Up' campaign as an effort to break the chain of Thalassemia in Indonesia.



The Thalassemia Day Commemoration itself has the purpose of reminding patients to be compliant with the medications, providing support for the families (caregivers), and the important role of access to health services for patients to live in peace with Thalassemia. Thalassemia patients require early treatment and routine therapy to be able to have a quality life in order to do their daily activities well. The compliance of patients in consuming their medication highly affects the success of the iron chelation treatment. Furthermore, the patients are also advised to consume vegetables and fruits that contains high nutrients and vitamins (folic acid, Vitamin E, Vitamin C)



'We truly appreciate the event that is hosted by POPTI, Indonesia Thalassemia Foundation, and Kalbe Farma today. May these kinds of activities bring more benefits for the general public, especially on updates of Thalassemia that still does not have preventative medications thereof,' said dr. Cut Putri Arianie, MH.Kes - Director of the Prevention and Control of non-Communicable Diseases, Ministry of Health RI. 'In the prevention of Thalassemia, the government has decided on three pillars, that is health promotions, early detection, and special treatments. Health promotions are done by providing information for the public on Thalassemia and how to prevent and treat the disease. For early detection is done specifically on the closest relatives of a Thalassemia patient. And last for special treatments are commonly done in the hospital,' continued dr. Cut Putri.



She also added that Thalassemia is a problem that requires special attention, due to the fact that the data from the Indonesia Thalassemia Foundation has noted approximately 11,000 thousand (?) Thalassemia patients, whereas the gene is carried by approximately 6-10% of Indonesian. Further for families with children with Thalassemia, attention should also be provided; due to the fact that it will present major psychological and economic effect, in which parents have to witness their child getting blood transfusions for the rest of their lives at a fairly high cost as not many health facilities are supportive in performing blood transfusion, as well as the distance between healthcare facilities and the homes of Thalassemia patients that often require a fair distance to travel in. Therefore a collaboration between the government, private sector, media, academics, communities, and the general public in order to prevent Thalassemia the earliest possible moment.



'Thalassemia is a blood disorder disease that is inherited from one or both parents. The disorder cause the patient to suffer from anemia or lack of red blood cell and should be monitored as it can cause complications such as heart failure, stunted growth, liver and kidney issues, to death,' said dr. Sri Mulatsih, Sp.A(K), MPH - Children Hematology-Oncology Consultant. 'Treatments given to patients of Thalassemia can be done through blood transfusion and routine administration of iron chelation in order to increase hope and better quality of life,' added dr. Sri Mulatsih.



In the same occasion, drg. Unting Patri Wicaksono Pribadi, MM, AAK - Health Financing Assurance Division of BPJS stated that BPJS Kesehatan is planning to simplify the services for Thalassemia patients. Thalassemia patients are generally treated as RJTL (87.01% of the total Thalassemia cases). From the trend of Thalassemia cases there have been an increase of RJTL cases in 2018 from 118 thousand to 214 thousand by year 2020. Whereas from the health facility locations, Thalassemia are more often treated by the health facilities in Java Island.



'BPJS will take active role and committed to the success of the JKN-KIS program and maintain its continuity. Let us optimize the socialization and prevention in all aspects to break the chain of Thalassemia,' added drg. Unting.



'The Indonesian Association of Parents of Persons with Thalassemia (POPTI) was established in 1984 and has 56 branches throughout Indonesia. The community is a community for parents with children with Thalassemia to support each other to remain enthusiastic in undergoing medication,' said Ruswandi - Chairman of the Indonesian Association of Parents of Persons with Thalassemia (POPTI) and Indonesian Thalassemia Foundation (YTI). 'It is hoped that through the community there shall be many more parents that pay atention to their children's growth thus the prevention of Thalassemia can be done early as well as compliance on medication and taking the daily medicaiton,' said Ruswandi.



Dr. Rum Martani, a motivational coach, that was also present as a speaker in the event intoned that Thalassemia should not be viewed as a disaster. Having the knowledge of Thalassemia is necessary to prevent bullying of Thalassemia patients. Dr Rum also stated that oftentimes bullying will happen anyway and it is difficult to stop, and therefore we ought to train ourselves to manage our responses.



World Thalassemia Day is commemorated annually on May 8. While the 34th Anniversary of the Indonesian Thalassemia Foundation and 37th Anniversary of the Indonesian Association of Parents of Persons with Thalassemia (POPTI) is on May 27th. The moment is more than just a commemoration as it is also a momentum to raise the motivations and spirit of the parents and patients of Thalassemia in undergoing the therapies for the sake of improving their quality of life, as well as raising the awareness of the Premarital Blood Check as one of the keys toward Zero Thalassemia-Major Birth.



Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the largest listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines; health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); multivitamins (Fatigon, H2, XonCe, Hevit-C, JossC1000, etc.); as well as supplement and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, Zee, etc,); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has approximately 40 subsidiaries and 16 production facilities with international standards and employs approximately 16,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).

Print

8 Rate this article: No rating Rate this article:

Please login or register to post comments.