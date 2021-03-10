Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.    KLBF   ID1000125107

PT KALBE FARMA TBK.

(KLBF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe's Collaboration Initiatives in the COVID-19 Pandemic

03/10/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kalbe's Collaboration Initiatives in the COVID-19 Pandemic

One year has passed since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, but this has not dampened PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe)'s spirit to pursue growth in 2021. Kalbe continues to innovate and collaborate to bring products and services for the society and contribute to Kalbe's performance.

On March 8, 2021 Kalbe collaborated with the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection Republic Indonesia through immuno-modulator product Fatigon Promuno to support the empowerment of women in Indonesia. Prior to that, Fatigon Promuno also supports Covid-19 patients, especially those undergoing self-isolation by providing multivitamin.

A few weeks ago, Kalbe signed a license agreement with South Korean Genexine to mark the development of immune-oncology drug GX-I7. Kalbe is currently working on phase 2 of the clinical trial for GX-I7 drug as a therapy for mild cases of Covid-19.

In the times of Covid-19 pandemic where everyone needs ample nutritions to maintain stamina, Kalbe innovates by providing medical nutritionals products for special health requirements. Pulmosol for example, is an innovative product as nutrition for patients with respiratory problems, which is closely related to Covid-19 symptoms. Another medical nutritional product is Nutrican for cancer patients, Nephrisol for kidney patients, Diabetasol for those with diabetics, as well as other medical nutritional products.

Kalbe believes that collaboration is a strategic move to accelerate growth and expand the Company's business. As such, collaboration opportunities with strategic partners are welcome in Kalbe and its subsidiaries.

Further to our update on February 15, 2021 in relation to Kalbe's 2021 Business Expansion Strategy, Kalbe's management continues to monitor current equity market conditions and any further decision on any capital market transactions, including any plan for an initial public offering of its nutritionals division subsidiary PT Sanghiang Perkasa, may be made once there are clear signals of a more conducive market.

This information is not and shall not be considered or deemed to be an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and/or its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction.

--oOo--

Print
14Rate this article:
No rating
Please login or register to post comments.

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
08:51aPT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe's Collaboration Initiatives in the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:31aPT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe's Collaboration Initiatives in Pandemi COVID-19
PU
02:35aPT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Collaboration Kemen PPPA and Kalbe Make Great Women of Ind..
PU
02/25PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe Support Commercialization of Researches
PU
02/19PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe Educates on Gastric Health
PU
02/18PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : KGBio and Genexine Signed Immuno-Oncology Drug License Agr..
PU
02/14PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe's 2021 Business Expansion Strategy
PU
02/11PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe Launches Supplement for Immunity to Fulfill the Need..
PU
02/10PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe and Amarox Announces their Collaboration to Market F..
PU
02/10PT KALBE FARMA TBK  : Kalbe and Amarox Collaborate Providing the Fluvir (Oseltam..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 605 B 1,63 B 1,63 B
Net income 2020 2 679 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net cash 2020 2 958 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 72 419 B 5 021 M 4 997 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 12 161
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Duration : Period :
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KALBE FARMA TBK.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 829,71 IDR
Last Close Price 1 545,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vidjongtius President Director
Bernadus Karmin Winata Secretary, Head-Treasury, Finance, Accounting & IR
Bernadette Ruth Setiady President Commissioner
Dino Bramanto Head-Information Technology & System
Lucky Surjadi Slamet Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT KALBE FARMA TBK.4.39%5 021
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.20%414 543
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.97%282 904
PFIZER INC.-6.68%192 208
NOVARTIS AG-6.52%189 949
ABBVIE INC.-0.34%188 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ