PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe's Collaboration Initiatives in the COVID-19 Pandemic

One year has passed since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, but this has not dampened PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe)'s spirit to pursue growth in 2021. Kalbe continues to innovate and collaborate to bring products and services for the society and contribute to Kalbe's performance.

On March 8, 2021 Kalbe collaborated with the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection Republic Indonesia through immuno-modulator product Fatigon Promuno to support the empowerment of women in Indonesia. Prior to that, Fatigon Promuno also supports Covid-19 patients, especially those undergoing self-isolation by providing multivitamin.

A few weeks ago, Kalbe signed a license agreement with South Korean Genexine to mark the development of immune-oncology drug GX-I7. Kalbe is currently working on phase 2 of the clinical trial for GX-I7 drug as a therapy for mild cases of Covid-19.

In the times of Covid-19 pandemic where everyone needs ample nutritions to maintain stamina, Kalbe innovates by providing medical nutritionals products for special health requirements. Pulmosol for example, is an innovative product as nutrition for patients with respiratory problems, which is closely related to Covid-19 symptoms. Another medical nutritional product is Nutrican for cancer patients, Nephrisol for kidney patients, Diabetasol for those with diabetics, as well as other medical nutritional products.

Kalbe believes that collaboration is a strategic move to accelerate growth and expand the Company's business. As such, collaboration opportunities with strategic partners are welcome in Kalbe and its subsidiaries.

Further to our update on February 15, 2021 in relation to Kalbe's 2021 Business Expansion Strategy, Kalbe's management continues to monitor current equity market conditions and any further decision on any capital market transactions, including any plan for an initial public offering of its nutritionals division subsidiary PT Sanghiang Perkasa, may be made once there are clear signals of a more conducive market.

This information is not and shall not be considered or deemed to be an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and/or its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction.

