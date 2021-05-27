PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Kalbe to Distribute Dividend Final of Rp1,3 Trillion

- PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe' or 'the Company') will distribute cash dividend of Rp1.3 trillion or Rp28 per share. Dividend interim was distributed to Shareholders on December 18, 2020 or equivalent to Rp6 per share, so that the total of dividend final is Rp1.6 trillion. The distribution of cash dividend has been approved by the Shareholders of the Company in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') held in Gedung Kalbe Business Innovation Center, Pulogadung, Jakarta. In compliance with the prevailing regulations, dividend payment will be made at the latest within 30 days after the announcement of AGMS where the Company will shortly announce the schedule and procedures.In order to reduce the impact of Covid-19, Kalbe will continue to innovate in providing medicinal products, vitamins, supplements, medical devices, laboratory tests, diagnostic tests, clinical trials of vaccines and herbal products for the public. Kalbe continues to strictly implement internal and external health protocols and educates the market through various channels.In 2021, the Company remains optimistic about the potential for growth and projects a sales and net profit increase of 5-6%. The capital expenditure allocation is budgeted at Rp1 trillion to increase the production capacity and distribution network of the Company. The expenditure budget will also be used for the maintenance and completion of the previous year's project. Taking into account cash flow and the need for operational and investment funds, the Company will strive to maintain a policy of distributing dividends of around 45-55% of net income.In the AGMS, the Company has also obtained the approval of the shareholders on the following agenda:

1. Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended

December 31, 2020, including the Activity Report of the Company, the Report of the Supervisory Role of the Board of Commissioners, approval and ratification of the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to grant a release and discharge from their responsibilities to all members of the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors for their management and supervision actions during the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (acquit et de charge);

2. Approval on the appropriation of the Company's Net Profits for the financial year ended December 31, 2020;



3. Appointment of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners as follows until the end of terms in 2023:



Board of Commisioners:

President Commissioner : BERNADETTE RUTH IRAWATI SETIADY;

Commissioner : SANTOSO OEN;

Commissioner : FERDINAND ARYANTO;

Commissioner : RONNY HADIANA;

Independent Commissioner : LUCKY SURJADI SLAMET;

Independent Commissioner : LILIS HALIM;

Independent Commissioner : ADI HARSONO;



Directors:

President Director : VIDJONGTIUS;

Director : BERNADUS KARMIN WINATA;

Director : SIE DJOHAN;

Direktur : MULIALIE;

Direktur : JOS IWAN ATMADJAJA



4. Determination of the salary and/or honorarium of the members of the Company's Board of Commissioners and members of the Board of Directors and to authorize the Board of Commissioners to determine the salary and/or honorarium of the members of the Board of Directors, by considering the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee;



5. Authorization to the Board of Commissioners to appoint a Registered Public Accountant Firm (including Public Accountants who are members of the Registered Public Accounting Firm) to audit the Company's Financial Statements for the financial year ended on the December 31, 2021, by granting authority to the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the honorarium for the Independent Public Accountant and other requirements for its appointment, taking into account the recommendations of the Audit Committee.



Kalbe at a Glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the largest publicly-listed pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions managing a broad and strong portfolio of brands; Prescription Pharmaceuticals Division, Consumer Health Division comprising over-the-counter drugs, as well as supplement drink and ready to drink products, Nutritionals Division, and Distribution & Logistics Division. Kalbe currently has 43 subsidiaries and 15 production facilities with international standards employed around 16,000 employees and have 76 branches of distribution & logistics across Indonesia. Since 1991, Kalbe's shares have been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).