Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Kian Santang Muliatama Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JUL-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 238 days starting from 6-NOV-2023 to 1-JUL-2024.



Details:

In accordance with OJK Regulation no. 25/2017, for any acquisition of shares made at a price lower than the Offer Price and occurring within a period of 6 (six) months before the submission of the Registration Statement in the context of a Public Offering, it is prohibited to transfer part or all of the ownership for up to 8 (eight) months after the Registration Statement becomes effective.



Bearing in mind that there was an increase in capital by the Shareholders within a period of 6 (six) months prior to the submission of the Registration Statement to the OJK at a price below the Initial Public Offering price, the Shareholders as mentioned above have understood and stated that within the period 8 (eight) months after the Registration Statement becomes effective, the following Shareholders will not transfer any or all of the shares they own in the Company, as stated in

1. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated June 23 2023, signed by Agus Salim;

2. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated 23 June 2023 signed by Taufik Dwicahyono;

3. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated 23 June 2023 signed by Fadjar Tri Ananda;

4. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated 23 June 2023 signed by Edy Nurhamid Amin;

5. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated 23 June 2023 which was signed by Edy Nurhamid Amin as President Director of PT Kian Megah Investama; And

6. Share Lock-Up Statement to Comply with OJK Regulation no. 25/POJK.04/2017 dated 26 June 2023 which was signed by Halimas Tansil Purwanto as Director of PT Platinum Berkah Abadi.



The Company's controller, Edy Nurhamid Amin, stated that he would not transfer his control over the Company within a period of at least 12 months after the Registration Statement becomes effective in accordance with the statement letter dated July 28, 2023.