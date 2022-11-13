Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Kimia Farma (Persero) Tbk
  News
  Summary
    KAEF   ID1000070303

PT KIMIA FARMA (PERSERO) TBK

(KAEF)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-10
1190.00 IDR   +0.42%
04:41aChina's Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia's state pharma firms
RE
10/31PT Kimia Farma Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/02Bio Farma secures multi-year Purchase Contract from UNICEF for its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2)
AQ
China's Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia's state pharma firms

11/13/2022 | 04:41am EST
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, called (INA) will become investors in Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday.

Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk and its unit PT Kimia Farma Apotek, Indonesia's deputy state-owned enterprises minister, Pahala Mansury, told a news conference, without providing the amount of investment. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 858 B 830 M 830 M
Net income 2021 302 B 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2021 7 275 B 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 609 B 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 511
Free-Float 9,97%
Chart PT KIMIA FARMA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Kimia Farma (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT KIMIA FARMA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Verdi Budidarmo President Director
Pardiman Financial Director
Alexander Kaliaga Ginting President Commissioner
Ervan Belyadi Suryadi General Manager-Information Technology
Tia Mutianingsih General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT KIMIA FARMA (PERSERO) TBK-51.03%427
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.21%35 682
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.17.71%6 587
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.20.42%5 188
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.72%4 955
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.74%4 542