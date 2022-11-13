China's Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia's state pharma firms

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, called (INA) will become investors in Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday.

Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk and its unit PT Kimia Farma Apotek, Indonesia's deputy state-owned enterprises minister, Pahala Mansury, told a news conference, without providing the amount of investment. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)