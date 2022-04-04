PT Kimia Farma Persero Tbk : 2021 Financial Year AGMS Announcement

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

PT KIMIA FARMA Tbk

Hereby notify the Shareholders of PT Kimia Farma Tbk ("the Company"), that the Company will hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2021 ("MEETING"), which will be held on Wednesday, 11 Mei 2022.

The shareholders eligible to attend the MEETING shall be the shareholder of the Company whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders and/or the securities account balance in Collective Custody at PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), at the closing of stock trading on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 18 April 2022.

Shareholders who are entitled to attend the MEETING are given the opportunity to authorize their attendance and vote electronically by using eProxy in the eASY.KSEI system which can be accessed through the page www.easy.ksei.co.id.

In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association and the Regulation of the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia Number 15/POJK.04/2020, the MEETING summons will be announced on the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website www.idx.co.id, eASY.KSEI through www.easy.ksei.co.id and the Company's website www.kimiafarma.co.id on 19 April 2022.

Referring to the provisions in Article 16 POJK Number 15/POJK.04/2020, 1 (one) or more shareholders representing 1/20 (one per twenty) or more than the total number of shares with voting rights may propose the Meeting Agenda in written to the Board of Directors in no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the invitation of the MEETING, 12 April 2022 by including the reasons and materials for the proposed Agenda as referred to in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Jakarta, 04 April 2022 PT Kimia Farma Tbk Board of Directors,