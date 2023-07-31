THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT KIMIA FARMA Tbk

Hereby notify the Shareholders of PT Kimia Farma Tbk ("the Company"), that the Company will hold its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("MEETING") electronically (e-RUPS) which will be held on Wednesday, 06 September 2023.

The shareholders who are eligible to attend the MEETING are those whose names are listed in the Company's Register of Shareholders and/or the securities account balance in Collective Custody at PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI) at the closing of stock trading on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 14 August 2023.

Shareholders entitled to attend the MEETING are allowed to authorize their attendance and vote electronically by using eProxy in the eASY.KSEI system which can be accessed through the page www.easy.ksei.co.id.

By the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association and the Regulation of the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia Number 15/POJK.04/2020, the MEETING summons will be announced on the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website www.idx.co.id, eASY.KSEI through www.easy.ksei.co.idand the Company's website www.kimiafarma.co.idon 15 August 2023.

Referring to the provisions in Article 16 POJK Number 15/POJK.04/2020, 1 (one) or more shareholders representing 1/20 (one per twenty) or more than the total number of shares with voting rights may propose the Meeting Agenda in writing to the Board of Directors in no later than 7 (seven) days before the invitation of the MEETING, 08 August 2023 by including the reasons and materials for the proposed Agenda as referred to by the applicable laws and regulations.

Jakarta, 31 July 2023

PT Kimia Farma Tbk

Board of Directors