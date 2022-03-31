LAUN LUAS : Newsletter
PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk
Investor Newsletter FY2021
Financial Highlights
(IDR billion)
Revenue 2021
Support &
Consolidated Performance Revenue
2018 2019 7,076 6,535
2020
2021
5,592 6,636
Gross Margin
18.2% 19.6% 21.0% 19.6%
Income from Operation Net Income
438 447
331 547
EBITDA
694 656 645 753
Revenue was IDR 6,636 billion in the 2021, or 18.7% higher than 2020. The increase was mainly from Distribution (24.4%) and Manufacturing segment (15.9%).
Consolidated gross profit in 2021 increased by 10.6%, with gross margin relatively stable at 19.6%.
Income from operation was achieved at IDR 547 billion in 2021, higher 65% than 2020. The increase was a combination of higher gross profit and efficient operating expense in 2021.
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 2021 was IDR 280 billion, higher from IDR 75 billion in 2020 in line with higher income from operation.
Consolidated Financial Position
2018
2019
2020
2021
Cash and Bank
144
86
376
499
Trade Receivables
1,210
1,084
817
1,025
Inventories
1,287
1,163
746
1,044
Fixed Assets
1,902
1,881
1,829
1,815
Investment in Associates
753
820
812
845
Others
1,022
829
944
998
Total Assets
6,318
5,863
5,524
6,226
Interest Bearing Debt
2,577
2,190
1,959
1,754
Trade Payables
1,247
1,078
829
1,261
Others
369
435
493
508
Total Liabilities
4,193
3,703
3,281
3,524
Equity
2,125
2,160
2,243
2,702
(IDR billion)
Net debt 2021 was IDR 1,255 billion, improved by 21% compared to December 2020 of IDR1,583 billion.
Our current performance has translated to an earning per-share (annualized) of IDR 182/share in 2021.
Key Financial Ratio
2018
2019
2020
2021
Current Ratio (x)
0.95
0.84
0.98
1.14
EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)
3.59
3.15
3.92
7.23
Net Debt / EBITDA (x)
3.50
3.21
2.45
1.67
Net Debt / Equity (x)
1.14
0.97
0.71
0.46
Working Capital Days
2018
2019
2020
2021
AR Days
62
60
53
56
Inventory Days
80
80
61
70
AP Days
78
74
68
85
WCC Days
64
66
46
41
Favourable key financial ratio was a result of improvement in working capital to a more efficient level, higher EBITDA and current ratio, as well as improvement in net debt level.
For a more comprehensive analysis of the 2021 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website ( www.lautan-luas.com ).
Share (millions) *
1,560
52wk High (Rp)
750
Price in 2021, June 30 (Rp)
715
52wk Low (Rp)
464
Price / Earning (x)
3.93
EPS (Rp)
182
Deviden Yield (%)
2.07
ROE (%)
12%
* Include 5,149,000 treasury stocks
Disclaimer
PT Lautan Luas Tbk published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:17 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
