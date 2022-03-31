Log in
    LTLS   ID1000133507

PT LAUTAN LUAS TBK

(LTLS)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  07-27
635 IDR   -4.51%
Summary 
Summary

LAUN LUAS : Newsletter

03/31/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk

Investor Newsletter FY2021

Financial Highlights

(IDR billion)

Revenue 2021

Support &

Consolidated Performance Revenue

2018 2019 7,076 6,535

2020

2021

5,592 6,636

Gross Margin

18.2% 19.6% 21.0% 19.6%

200 181 75 280

Income from Operation Net Income

438 447

331 547

EBITDA

694 656 645 753

Distribution 47%

Revenue was IDR 6,636 billion in the 2021, or 18.7% higher than 2020. The increase was mainly from Distribution (24.4%) and Manufacturing segment (15.9%).

Consolidated gross profit in 2021 increased by 10.6%, with gross margin relatively stable at 19.6%.

Income from operation was achieved at IDR 547 billion in 2021, higher 65% than 2020. The increase was a combination of higher gross profit and efficient operating expense in 2021.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 2021 was IDR 280 billion, higher from IDR 75 billion in 2020 in line with higher income from operation.

Consolidated Financial Position

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cash and Bank

144

86

376

499

Trade Receivables

1,210

1,084

817

1,025

Inventories

1,287

1,163

746

1,044

Fixed Assets

1,902

1,881

1,829

1,815

Investment in Associates

753

820

812

845

Others

1,022

829

944

998

Total Assets

6,318

5,863

5,524

6,226

Interest Bearing Debt

2,577

2,190

1,959

1,754

Trade Payables

1,247

1,078

829

1,261

Others

369

435

493

508

Total Liabilities

4,193

3,703

3,281

3,524

Equity

2,125

2,160

2,243

2,702

(IDR billion)

Net debt 2021 was IDR 1,255 billion, improved by 21% compared to December 2020 of IDR1,583 billion.

Our current performance has translated to an earning per-share (annualized) of IDR 182/share in 2021.

Key Financial Ratio

2018

2019

2020

2021

Current Ratio (x)

0.95

0.84

0.98

1.14

EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)

3.59

3.15

3.92

7.23

Net Debt / EBITDA (x)

3.50

3.21

2.45

1.67

Net Debt / Equity (x)

1.14

0.97

0.71

0.46

Working Capital Days

2018

2019

2020

2021

AR Days

62

60

53

56

Inventory Days

80

80

61

70

AP Days

78

74

68

85

WCC Days

64

66

46

41

Favourable key financial ratio was a result of improvement in working capital to a more efficient level, higher EBITDA and current ratio, as well as improvement in net debt level.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the 2021 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website (www.lautan-luas.com).

Share (millions) *

1,560

52wk High (Rp)

750

Price in 2021, June 30 (Rp)

715

52wk Low (Rp)

464

Price / Earning (x)

3.93

EPS (Rp)

182

Deviden Yield (%)

2.07

ROE (%)

12%

* Include 5,149,000 treasury stocks

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Lautan Luas Tbk published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
