LAUN LUAS : Newsletter

PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk

Investor Newsletter FY2021

Financial Highlights

(IDR billion)

Revenue 2021

Support &

Consolidated Performance Revenue

2018 2019 7,076 6,535

2020

2021

5,592 6,636

Gross Margin 18.2% 19.6% 21.0% 19.6%

200 181 75 280

Income from Operation Net Income

438 447

331 547

EBITDA

694 656 645 753

Distribution 47%

Revenue was IDR 6,636 billion in the 2021, or 18.7% higher than 2020. The increase was mainly from Distribution (24.4%) and Manufacturing segment (15.9%).

Consolidated gross profit in 2021 increased by 10.6%, with gross margin relatively stable at 19.6%.

Income from operation was achieved at IDR 547 billion in 2021, higher 65% than 2020. The increase was a combination of higher gross profit and efficient operating expense in 2021.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 2021 was IDR 280 billion, higher from IDR 75 billion in 2020 in line with higher income from operation.

Consolidated Financial Position 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash and Bank 144 86 376 499 Trade Receivables 1,210 1,084 817 1,025 Inventories 1,287 1,163 746 1,044 Fixed Assets 1,902 1,881 1,829 1,815 Investment in Associates 753 820 812 845 Others 1,022 829 944 998 Total Assets 6,318 5,863 5,524 6,226 Interest Bearing Debt 2,577 2,190 1,959 1,754 Trade Payables 1,247 1,078 829 1,261 Others 369 435 493 508 Total Liabilities 4,193 3,703 3,281 3,524 Equity 2,125 2,160 2,243 2,702

(IDR billion)

Net debt 2021 was IDR 1,255 billion, improved by 21% compared to December 2020 of IDR1,583 billion.

Our current performance has translated to an earning per-share (annualized) of IDR 182/share in 2021.

Key Financial Ratio 2018 2019 2020 2021 Current Ratio (x) 0.95 0.84 0.98 1.14 EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x) 3.59 3.15 3.92 7.23 Net Debt / EBITDA (x) 3.50 3.21 2.45 1.67 Net Debt / Equity (x) 1.14 0.97 0.71 0.46 Working Capital Days 2018 2019 2020 2021 AR Days 62 60 53 56 Inventory Days 80 80 61 70 AP Days 78 74 68 85 WCC Days 64 66 46 41

Favourable key financial ratio was a result of improvement in working capital to a more efficient level, higher EBITDA and current ratio, as well as improvement in net debt level.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the 2021 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website (www.lautan-luas.com).