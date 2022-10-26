PT Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter

Revenue was IDR 6,011 billion in the 3Q2022, or 27.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly from Distribution (29.4%) and Manufacturing segment (24.8%). Almost 90% of our total revenue in 3Q2022 represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Animal Feed, Chemical and Personal & Home Care industry.

Consolidated gross profit in 3Q2022 increased by 31.2%. Income from operation was achieved at IDR 490 billion in 3Q2022, 35.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly contributed from higher revenue and gross profit.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 3Q2022 was IDR 261 billion, higher by 88.7% than 3Q2021, in line with improvement in income from operation.