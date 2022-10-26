PT Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter

Revenue was IDR 6,011 billion in the 3Q2022, or 27.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly from Distribution (29.4%) and Manufacturing segment (24.8%). Almost 90% of our total revenue in 3Q2022 represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Animal Feed, Chemical and Personal & Home Care industry.
Consolidated gross profit in 3Q2022 increased by 31.2%. Income from operation was achieved at IDR 490 billion in 3Q2022, 35.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly contributed from higher revenue and gross profit.
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 3Q2022 was IDR 261 billion, higher by 88.7% than 3Q2021, in line with improvement in income from operation.
(IDR billion)
Consolidated Financial Position
2019
2020
2021
3Q2021
3Q2022
Cash and Bank
86
376
499
462
296
Trade Receivables
1,084
817
1,025
881
1,111
Inventories
1,163
746
1,044
792
1,082
Fixed Assets
1,881
1,829
1,815
1,818
1,801
Investment in Associates
820
812
845
800
782
Others
829
944
998
908
977
Total Assets
5,863
5,524
6,226
5,660
6,048
Interest Bearing Debt
2,190
1,959
1,754
1,837
1,542
Trade Payables
1,078
829
1,261
939
1,000
Others
435
493
508
558
648
Total Liabilities
3,703
3,281
3,524
3,287
3,189
Equity
2,160
2,243
2,702
2,373
2,859
Our current performance has translated to an earning per-share (annualized) of IDR 224/share in 2022.
Key Financial Ratio
2019
2020
2021
3Q2021
3Q2022
Current Ratio (x)
0.84
0.98
1.14
1.03
1.25
EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)
3.15
3.92
7.23
5.71
5.52
Net Debt / EBITDA (x)
3.21
2.45
1.67
1.96
1.49
Net Debt / Equity (x)
0.97
0.71
0.46
0.58
0.44
Working Capital Days
2019
2020
2021
3Q2021
3Q2022
AR Days
60
53
56
50
50
Inventory Days
80
61
70
56
61
AP Days
74
68
85
66
56
WCC Days
66
46
41
40
55
Favourable key financial ratio was a result of higher EBITDA as well as improvement in net debt level.
For a more comprehensive analysis of the 3Q2022 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website (www.lautan-luas.com).
Share (millions) *
1,560
52wk High (Rp)
1,645
Price in 2022, September 30 (Rp)
1,465
52wk Low (Rp)
595
Price / Earning (x) **
6.55
EPS (Rp)
168
Dividend Yield (%)
5.71
EPS Annualized ** (Rp)
224
ROE (%) **
13.43
* Include 5,149,000 treasury stocks
** Annualized
