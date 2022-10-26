Advanced search
    LTLS   ID1000133507

PT LAUTAN LUAS TBK

(LTLS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-24
1420.00 IDR   -1.05%
04:38aPt Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter
PU
08/24Pt Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter
PU
07/26Pt Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter
PU
PT Lautan Luas Tbk : Newsletter

10/26/2022 | 04:38am EDT
PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk

Investor Newsletter 3Q2022

Financial Highlights

Revenue 3Q2022

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Performance

2019

2020

2021

3Q2021

3Q2022

Revenue

6,535

5,592

6,636

4,728

6,011

Gross Margin

19.6%

21.0%

19.6%

19.1%

19.7%

Income from Operation

447

331

547

363

490

Net Income

181

75

280

138

261

EBITDA

656

645

753

527

626

Support & Services

7%

Distribution

47%

Manufacturing

46%

Revenue was IDR 6,011 billion in the 3Q2022, or 27.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly from Distribution (29.4%) and Manufacturing segment (24.8%). Almost 90% of our total revenue in 3Q2022 represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Animal Feed, Chemical and Personal & Home Care industry.

Consolidated gross profit in 3Q2022 increased by 31.2%. Income from operation was achieved at IDR 490 billion in 3Q2022, 35.1% higher than 3Q2021. The increase was mainly contributed from higher revenue and gross profit.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent entity in 3Q2022 was IDR 261 billion, higher by 88.7% than 3Q2021, in line with improvement in income from operation.

2

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Financial Position

2019

2020

2021

3Q2021

3Q2022

Cash and Bank

86

376

499

462

296

Trade Receivables

1,084

817

1,025

881

1,111

Inventories

1,163

746

1,044

792

1,082

Fixed Assets

1,881

1,829

1,815

1,818

1,801

Investment in Associates

820

812

845

800

782

Others

829

944

998

908

977

Total Assets

5,863

5,524

6,226

5,660

6,048

Interest Bearing Debt

2,190

1,959

1,754

1,837

1,542

Trade Payables

1,078

829

1,261

939

1,000

Others

435

493

508

558

648

Total Liabilities

3,703

3,281

3,524

3,287

3,189

Equity

2,160

2,243

2,702

2,373

2,859

Our current performance has translated to an earning per-share (annualized) of IDR 224/share in 2022.

3

Key Financial Ratio

2019

2020

2021

3Q2021

3Q2022

Current Ratio (x)

0.84

0.98

1.14

1.03

1.25

EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)

3.15

3.92

7.23

5.71

5.52

Net Debt / EBITDA (x)

3.21

2.45

1.67

1.96

1.49

Net Debt / Equity (x)

0.97

0.71

0.46

0.58

0.44

Working Capital Days

2019

2020

2021

3Q2021

3Q2022

AR Days

60

53

56

50

50

Inventory Days

80

61

70

56

61

AP Days

74

68

85

66

56

WCC Days

66

46

41

40

55

Favourable key financial ratio was a result of higher EBITDA as well as improvement in net debt level.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the 3Q2022 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website (www.lautan-luas.com).

4

Share (millions) *

1,560

52wk High (Rp)

1,645

Price in 2022, September 30 (Rp)

1,465

52wk Low (Rp)

595

Price / Earning (x) **

6.55

EPS (Rp)

168

Dividend Yield (%)

5.71

EPS Annualized ** (Rp)

224

ROE (%) **

13.43

* Include 5,149,000 treasury stocks

** Annualized

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Lautan Luas Tbk published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
