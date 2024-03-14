PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk

Investor Newsletter FY2023

Financial Highlights

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Performance

2020

2021

2022

2023

Revenue

5,592

6,636

7,879

7,317

Gross Margin

21.0%

19.6%

19.1%

16.2%

Income from Operation

331

540

588

350

Net Income

75

274

321

161

EBITDA

645

745

763

535

Revenue 2023

Support & Services

7%

Distribution

48%

Manufacturing

45%

Consolidated revenue was IDR 7,317 billion in 2023, with gross margin of 16.2%; lower compared to 2022 mainly attributable to price volatility of chemical products. Despite the challenges, we achieved net income of IDR 161 billion in FY2023 partly supported by proper managed of expenses and other financial factors.

Almost 90% of our total revenue represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Chemical, Animal Feed and Personal & Home Care industry.

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Financial Position

2020

2021

2022

2023

Cash and Bank

376

499

237

380

Trade Receivables

817

1,025

1,053

1,020

Inventories

746

1,044

1,304

994

Fixed Assets

1,829

1,815

1,822

1,755

Investment in Associates

813

845

828

770

Others

934

990

851

710

Total Assets

5,514

6,218

6,094

5,629

Interest Bearing Debt

1,959

1,754

1,374

1,035

Trade Payables

829

1,261

1,258

1,172

Others

442

464

475

448

Total Liabilities

3,230

3,480

3,107

2,655

Equity

2,284

2,738

2,987

2,973

Consolidated Financial Position as of 2023 is stronger compare to 2022, with Interest Bearing Debt decreased to IDR1,035 billion and increased in Cash and Bank to IDR 380 billion.

Key Financial Ratio

2020

2021

2022

2023

Current Ratio (x)

0.98

1.14

1.22

1.18

EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)

3.89

7.16

5.73

5.76

Net Debt / EBITDA (x)

2.47

1.68

1.49

1.22

Net Debt / Equity (x)

0.69

0.46

0.38

0.22

Working Capital Days

2020

2021

2022

2023

AR Days

53

56

48

50

Inventory Days

61

70

74

58

AP Days

68

85

71

69

WCC Days

46

41

51

40

Despite the lower performance in 2023, current ratio were maintained at acceptable range at 1.18x, with other key financial ratio improved in 2023. We also improved our working capital cycle to 40 days in 2023.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the 2023 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website

(www.lautan-luas.com).

Share (millions) *

Price in 2023, Dec 31 (Rp)

Price / Earning (x)

Dividend Yield (%)

ROE (%)

1,560

52wk High (Rp)

1,510

1,305

52wk Low (Rp)

975

12.55

EPS (Rp)

104

3.38

5.96

* Include 34,166,600 treasury stocks (include buyback shares untul 29 Dec 2023)

Established in 1951, PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk is a leading company engaged in chemicals and fine ingredients in Indonesia. The Company has three business segments consisting of Distribution, Manufacture, and Support & Services.

Headquartered in Jakarta, the Company's Distribution segment is supported by 100 international principals, with more than 1,000 varieties of products. In addition, the Company operates four branches, five representative offices located in various major cities throughout the archipelago, including a regional office in Singapore that oversees company operations in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In manufacturing, the Company currently has stakes in ten production facilities in Indonesia and two facilities in China.

Support & Services segment comprise of four subsidiaries that are engaged in supply chain, information technology and water services.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Eurike Hadijaya Investor.relations@lautan-luas.com +62 21 8066 0777

