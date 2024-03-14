Consolidated revenue was IDR 7,317 billion in 2023, with gross margin of 16.2%; lower compared to 2022 mainly attributable to price volatility of chemical products. Despite the challenges, we achieved net income of IDR 161 billion in FY2023 partly supported by proper managed of expenses and other financial factors.
Almost 90% of our total revenue represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Chemical, Animal Feed and Personal & Home Care industry.
(IDR billion)
Consolidated Financial Position
2020
2021
2022
2023
Cash and Bank
376
499
237
380
Trade Receivables
817
1,025
1,053
1,020
Inventories
746
1,044
1,304
994
Fixed Assets
1,829
1,815
1,822
1,755
Investment in Associates
813
845
828
770
Others
934
990
851
710
Total Assets
5,514
6,218
6,094
5,629
Interest Bearing Debt
1,959
1,754
1,374
1,035
Trade Payables
829
1,261
1,258
1,172
Others
442
464
475
448
Total Liabilities
3,230
3,480
3,107
2,655
Equity
2,284
2,738
2,987
2,973
Consolidated Financial Position as of 2023 is stronger compare to 2022, with Interest Bearing Debt decreased to IDR1,035 billion and increased in Cash and Bank to IDR 380 billion.
Key Financial Ratio
2020
2021
2022
2023
Current Ratio (x)
0.98
1.14
1.22
1.18
EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)
3.89
7.16
5.73
5.76
Net Debt / EBITDA (x)
2.47
1.68
1.49
1.22
Net Debt / Equity (x)
0.69
0.46
0.38
0.22
Working Capital Days
2020
2021
2022
2023
AR Days
53
56
48
50
Inventory Days
61
70
74
58
AP Days
68
85
71
69
WCC Days
46
41
51
40
Despite the lower performance in 2023, current ratio were maintained at acceptable range at 1.18x, with other key financial ratio improved in 2023. We also improved our working capital cycle to 40 days in 2023.
For a more comprehensive analysis of the 2023 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website
(www.lautan-luas.com).
Share (millions) *
Price in 2023, Dec 31 (Rp)
Price / Earning (x)
Dividend Yield (%)
ROE (%)
1,560
52wk High (Rp)
1,510
1,305
52wk Low (Rp)
975
12.55
EPS (Rp)
104
3.38
5.96
* Include 34,166,600 treasury stocks (include buyback shares untul 29 Dec 2023)
Established in 1951, PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk is a leading company engaged in chemicals and fine ingredients in Indonesia. The Company has three business segments consisting of Distribution, Manufacture, and Support & Services.
Headquartered in Jakarta, the Company's Distribution segment is supported by 100 international principals, with more than 1,000 varieties of products. In addition, the Company operates four branches, five representative offices located in various major cities throughout the archipelago, including a regional office in Singapore that oversees company operations in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.
In manufacturing, the Company currently has stakes in ten production facilities in Indonesia and two facilities in China.
Support & Services segment comprise of four subsidiaries that are engaged in supply chain, information technology and water services.
