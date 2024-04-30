In 1Q2024 the gross margin was 16.8%, smaller than 1Q2023, which attributed to ongoing price volatility and decreased in demand from certain customers since last year. The performance in 1Q2024 remain stable compared to the same period in 1Q2023. This reflects the Company commitment to mitigate challenges and adaptive to the market fluctuations.
Almost 90% of our total revenue represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Chemical, Animal Feed and Personal & Home Care industry.
(IDR billion)
Consolidated Financial Position
2021
2022
2023
1Q2023
1Q2024
Cash and Bank
499
237
380
336
340
Trade Receivables
1,025
1,053
1,020
1,045
1,086
Inventories
1,044
1,304
994
1,167
897
Fixed Assets
1,815
1,822
1,755
1,769
1,735
Investment in Associates
845
828
770
779
757
Others
990
851
710
815
832
Total Assets
6,218
6,094
5,629
5,912
5,647
Interest Bearing Debt
1,754
1,374
1,035
1,262
1,121
Trade Payables
1,261
1,258
1,172
1,159
1,155
Others
464
475
448
519
335
Total Liabilities
3,480
3,107
2,655
2,940
2,611
Equity
2,738
2,987
2,973
2,972
3,036
Consolidated Financial Position as of 1Q2024 was stable compare to 1Q2023.
Key Financial Ratio
2021
2022
2023
1Q2023
1Q2024
Current Ratio (x)
1.14
1.22
1.18
1.31
1.23
EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)
7.16
5.73
5.76
7.32
8.78
Net Debt / EBITDA (x)
1.68
1.49
1.22
1.44
1.05
Net Debt / Equity (x)
0.46
0.38
0.22
0.31
0.26
Working Capital Days
2021
2022
2023
1Q2023
1Q2024
AR Days
56
48
50
51
51
Inventory Days
70
74
58
70
51
AP Days
85
71
69
69
65
WCC Days
41
51
40
51
36
The financial ratio were maintained in 1Q2024. Net Debt to EBITDA and Net Debt to Equity was improved because of
lower net debt in 1Q2024. We also improved our working capital cycle to 36 days in 1Q2024 which mainly because of
improvement in Inventory Days.
For a more comprehensive analysis of the 1Q2024 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website
(www.lautan-luas.com).
Share (millions) *
1,560
52wk High (Rp)
1,370
Price in 2024, Mar 31 (Rp)
1,140
52wk Low (Rp)
975
Price / Earning (x)
19.66
EPS (Rp)
58
Dividend Yield (%)
4.57
EPS annualized (Rp)
232
ROE (%)
12.68
* Include 66,732,900 treasury stocks (include buyback shares until 26 Mar 2024)
Established in 1951, PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk is a leading company engaged in chemicals and fine ingredients in Indonesia. The Company has three business segments consisting of Distribution, Manufacture, and Support & Services.
Headquartered in Jakarta, the Company's Distribution segment is supported by 100 international principals, with more than 1,000 varieties of products. In addition, the Company operates four branches, five representative offices located in various major cities throughout the archipelago, including a regional office in Singapore that oversees company operations in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.
In manufacturing, the Company currently has stakes in nine production facilities in Indonesia and two facilities in China.
Support & Services segment comprise of three subsidiaries that are engaged in supply chain, information technology and water services.
PT Lautan Luas Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in distributing and manufacturing of basic and specialty chemicals, as well as supporting businesses and services business. The Companyâs business segments include Distribution, Manufacturing and Support and Services. Its products include sulfuric acid, aluminum sulfate, PAC, sodium silicate, non-dairy creamer, and various other main products. In the logistics sector, the Company provides warehousing and transportation service. The Company represents more than 100 international principals, distributes more than 1,000 chemical products, and serves more than 2,000 industrial customers throughout Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region. It also operates 10 manufacturing facilities in Indonesia and two in China. It serves various industries, such as food and beverages, industrial, drinking and wastewater, personal and home care, automotive, animal feed, building construction, agriculture and others.