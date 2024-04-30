Established in 1951, PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk is a leading company engaged in chemicals and fine ingredients in Indonesia. The Company has three business segments consisting of Distribution, Manufacture, and Support & Services.

Headquartered in Jakarta, the Company's Distribution segment is supported by 100 international principals, with more than 1,000 varieties of products. In addition, the Company operates four branches, five representative offices located in various major cities throughout the archipelago, including a regional office in Singapore that oversees company operations in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In manufacturing, the Company currently has stakes in nine production facilities in Indonesia and two facilities in China.

Support & Services segment comprise of three subsidiaries that are engaged in supply chain, information technology and water services.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Eurike Hadijaya Investor.relations@lautan-luas.com +62 21 8066 0777