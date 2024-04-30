PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk

Investor Newsletter 1Q2024

Financial Highlights

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Performance

2021

2022

2023

1Q2023

1Q2024

Revenue

6,636

7,879

7,317

1,853

1,918

Gross Margin

19.6%

19.1%

16.2%

18.5%

16.8%

Income from Operation

540

588

350

123

156

Net Income

274

321

161

51

88

EBITDA

745

763

535

161

185

Revenue 1Q2024

Support & Services

7%

Distribution

47%

Manufacturing

46%

In 1Q2024 the gross margin was 16.8%, smaller than 1Q2023, which attributed to ongoing price volatility and decreased in demand from certain customers since last year. The performance in 1Q2024 remain stable compared to the same period in 1Q2023. This reflects the Company commitment to mitigate challenges and adaptive to the market fluctuations.

Almost 90% of our total revenue represent sales in Indonesia, mainly to B2B customers in the F&B, Chemical, Animal Feed and Personal & Home Care industry.

2

(IDR billion)

Consolidated Financial Position

2021

2022

2023

1Q2023

1Q2024

Cash and Bank

499

237

380

336

340

Trade Receivables

1,025

1,053

1,020

1,045

1,086

Inventories

1,044

1,304

994

1,167

897

Fixed Assets

1,815

1,822

1,755

1,769

1,735

Investment in Associates

845

828

770

779

757

Others

990

851

710

815

832

Total Assets

6,218

6,094

5,629

5,912

5,647

Interest Bearing Debt

1,754

1,374

1,035

1,262

1,121

Trade Payables

1,261

1,258

1,172

1,159

1,155

Others

464

475

448

519

335

Total Liabilities

3,480

3,107

2,655

2,940

2,611

Equity

2,738

2,987

2,973

2,972

3,036

Consolidated Financial Position as of 1Q2024 was stable compare to 1Q2023.

3

Key Financial Ratio

2021

2022

2023

1Q2023

1Q2024

Current Ratio (x)

1.14

1.22

1.18

1.31

1.23

EBITDA / Net Interest Expense (x)

7.16

5.73

5.76

7.32

8.78

Net Debt / EBITDA (x)

1.68

1.49

1.22

1.44

1.05

Net Debt / Equity (x)

0.46

0.38

0.22

0.31

0.26

Working Capital Days

2021

2022

2023

1Q2023

1Q2024

AR Days

56

48

50

51

51

Inventory Days

70

74

58

70

51

AP Days

85

71

69

69

65

WCC Days

41

51

40

51

36

The financial ratio were maintained in 1Q2024. Net Debt to EBITDA and Net Debt to Equity was improved because of

lower net debt in 1Q2024. We also improved our working capital cycle to 36 days in 1Q2024 which mainly because of

improvement in Inventory Days.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the 1Q2024 performance, the quarterly report is available on our company website

(www.lautan-luas.com).

4

Share (millions) *

1,560

52wk High (Rp)

1,370

Price in 2024, Mar 31 (Rp)

1,140

52wk Low (Rp)

975

Price / Earning (x)

19.66

EPS (Rp)

58

Dividend Yield (%)

4.57

EPS annualized (Rp)

232

ROE (%)

12.68

* Include 66,732,900 treasury stocks (include buyback shares until 26 Mar 2024)

5

Established in 1951, PT LAUTAN LUAS Tbk is a leading company engaged in chemicals and fine ingredients in Indonesia. The Company has three business segments consisting of Distribution, Manufacture, and Support & Services.

Headquartered in Jakarta, the Company's Distribution segment is supported by 100 international principals, with more than 1,000 varieties of products. In addition, the Company operates four branches, five representative offices located in various major cities throughout the archipelago, including a regional office in Singapore that oversees company operations in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In manufacturing, the Company currently has stakes in nine production facilities in Indonesia and two facilities in China.

Support & Services segment comprise of three subsidiaries that are engaged in supply chain, information technology and water services.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Eurike Hadijaya Investor.relations@lautan-luas.com +62 21 8066 0777

6

