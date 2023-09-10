Certain Ordinary shares of PT Lavender Bina Cendikia Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain Ordinary shares of PT Lavender Bina Cendikia Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Ordinary shares will be under lockup for 244 days starting from 9-JAN-2023 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

All of the above shareholders will not transfer either all or part of their shares (lock up) until 8 months after

the Registration Statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering becomes effective based on POJK No.

25/2017