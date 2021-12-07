China stocks, yuan defy global Omicron worries, helped by 'virus bonus'

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - As Omicron looms as a
worry for global markets, China's stocks and the yuan have held
firm with investors betting the country can cope with the
coronavirus variant better than elsewhere, potentially
prolonging its "virus bonus".
China's economy recovered earlier than most from COVID-19,
with its exports - including electronics goods and textile -
jumping when the pandemic disrupted production elsewhere.
During the initial Omicron panic in global markets, China
saw rising interest in its A-shares, said Yifan Hu, regional
chief investment officer & China economist at UBS Global Wealth
Management.
"And such optimism is also reflected in yuan's recent
strength" said Hu.
"As the global pandemic situation becomes volatile, China's
advantage in its highly resilient supply chain resurfaced."
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has
barely budged since Nov. 24, when Omicron was first reported to
the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa. During
the period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost as much
as 5%.
The yuan is also firm, having strengthened
roughly 0.3% against the dollar, while China's official yuan
index flirts with fresh six-year highs. In contrast,
as investors braced for a hit to global growth and delays in
U.S. monetary tightening, the broad dollar index fell
0.7%.
To be sure, Chinese assets have their own challenges such as
massive debt problems in the property sector, sluggish
consumption growth and rising regulatory risks.
But while global concerns about Omicron have abated
somewhat, scientists are still trying to fully understand the
new strain with uncertainty expected to remain for the rest of
the year.
Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the concern
over the Omicron variant could prod manufacturers to stick to
China's resilient supply chains, potentially fuelling upside
export momentum.
"One reason behind China's strong exports in recent months
is that the global spread of the Delta virus kept production
lines in China," Cheung said, adding Omicron could sustain
China's COVID "bonus".
There had been concerns in Beijing that a global recovery
from the pandemic, helped by vaccinations, would reduce overseas
demand for Chinese goods as economies elsewhere resumed
production.
If, however, extended restrictions remain in place
elsewhere, demand for Chinese goods could persist.
"In the near-term, the emergence of the Omicron variant is
likely to support demand for China's exports. But its impact
further ahead is still uncertain," Julian Evans-Pritchard, China
economist at Capital Economics, wrote on Tuesday.
Liu Liuyang, forex strategist at China Minsheng Banking
Corp, said the yuan already has a "safe haven" status, next to
the Japanese yen and the Swiss Franc, in a global pandemic.
"If the pandemic situation worsens, a fresh round of flight
to safety will further hit the dollar and benefit the yuan."
Investors also see Omicron as benefiting China stocks.
"China's rapid response and zero-Covid strategy can help the
country cope with any type of variants," Kelly Li, strategist at
Soochow Securities (HK) wrote.
"If the new variant is more harmful than Delta, China's
virus bonus may last longer than expected."
Reflecting the bet, foreign inflows via the China-Hong Kong
Connect scheme into mainland stocks have been robust over the
past two weeks.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Sam
Holmes)