Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pt Mandala Multifinance Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFIN   ID1000102304

PT MANDALA MULTIFINANCE TBK

(MFIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-02
1670.00 IDR   +0.30%
06:26aUK pension pool Border to Coast appoints two China-focused managers for new fund
RE
03/02Chinese shares eye earnings boost from re-opening over coming months
RE
01/19Hedge funds that punted early on China recovery reaped the rewards
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK pension pool Border to Coast appoints two China-focused managers for new fund

03/06/2023 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, one of the UK's largest pension pools, has appointed two specialist China equity managers to run a third of the capital in its new emerging markets fund.

The pension pool has selected four specialist managers for a new £700 million ($840.42 million) Emerging Markets Equity Alpha Fund, due to be launched soon. About one third of the fund, or about £230 million, will be allocated to a "dedicated China equity sleeve", Border to Coast said in a statement last week.

UBS Asset Management and Hong Kong-based FountainCap Research & Investment won the China mandates, while Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Baillie Gifford have been chosen to manage an "Emerging Markets ex-China equity sleeve" accounting for around two-thirds of the fund.

Border to Coast tapped UBS and FountainCap to manage a £300-500 million China sleeve in a restructuring of an existing £900 million emerging markets equity fund in 2020, when MSCI China outperformed the rest of the world.

But this new China mandate comes at a time when global fund managers are reassessing or trimming their positions in China, amid uncertainties around the direction of the economy under President Xi Jinping's third term, tensions with the United States and Taiwan and Beijing's regulatory drive.

Yet Border to Coast said China is hard to ignore.

"China makes up around one third of the emerging markets benchmark and our fund provides Partner Funds with access to this large market," Border to Coast said in a reply to Reuters.

"By allocating between China and ex-China we will have discretion to manage both future risks and opportunities in China," the pension pool manager also said, referring to the potential China related risks.

Established in 2018, Border to Coast managed £60 billion of assets as of 31 March 2022.

($1 = 0.8329 pounds)

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Christina Fincher)

By Summer Zhen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI CHINA (STRD) 1.06% 67.293 Real-time Quote.5.23%
MSCI CHINA A (STRD) 0.24% 1996.26 Real-time Quote.6.25%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 562.462 Real-time Quote.11.75%
PT MANDALA MULTIFINANCE TBK 0.30% 1670 End-of-day quote.0.91%
All news about PT MANDALA MULTIFINANCE TBK
06:26aUK pension pool Border to Coast appoints two China-focused managers for new fund
RE
03/02Chinese shares eye earnings boost from re-opening over coming months
RE
01/19Hedge funds that punted early on China recovery reaped the rewards
RE
2022PT Mandala Multifinance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022S.Korean markets shrug off tax cuts on bond investments
RE
2022PT Mandala Multifinance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022India central bank prepared to spend $100 bln more defending rupee - source
RE
2022India cenbank prepared to spend up to $100 billion more to defend rupee - source
RE
2022Pt Mandala Multifinance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2022Pt Mandala Multifinance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 287 B 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net income 2021 485 B 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 676 B 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
Yield 2021 6,70%
Capitalization 4 426 B 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 585
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart PT MANDALA MULTIFINANCE TBK
Duration : Period :
Pt Mandala Multifinance Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Harryjanto Lasmana President Director
Alex Hendrawan President Commissioner
Deddy Heruwanto Independent Commissioner
Kishanjit Singh Gill Independent Commissioner
Saptono Budi Satryo Member-Shariah Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MANDALA MULTIFINANCE TBK0.91%289
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.23%45 012
ORIX CORPORATION16.33%21 170
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL10.71%15 899
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.76%7 544
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.45.77%6 280