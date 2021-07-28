PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk : Supports Covid-19 Vaccination Program for Employees

In an effort to support the government program to increase the coverage and accelerate the national Covid-19 vaccination, PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk had conducted Covid-19 vaccination program to employees (MandoMania) including Management and expatriates.

This vaccination program is carried out gradually starting early June 2021. The implementation was organized in several places and in collaboration with several parties such as the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO), the Building Management of Wisma 46 Jakarta and also the government through the 'Vaksin Gotong Royong' program. This event will be continued to accommodate employees who were not covered in the previous phase.

In this vaccination program, Mandom Indonesia had prioritized workers based on case history and higher level of exposure risks. Therefore, the first stage of the vaccine was given to employees in production facilities and also employees with high mobility.

Mandom Indonesia is committed to support the government program in minimizing Covid-19 transmission and expected that this vaccination program may advance the realization of herd immunity in order to boost national economic recovery in the future.