    LPPF   ID1000113301

PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK

(LPPF)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-29
5175.00 IDR   +3.50%
11/30Pt Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Opens its 6th New Store in 2022 at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan, with Four More to Follow in December
10/20PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
10/20Transcript : PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Opens its 6th New Store in 2022 at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan, with Four More to Follow in December

11/30/2022 | 10:24pm EST
Matahari ("Company"; stock code: "LPPF") is officially opening its 6th new store at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan. Strategically located at the first biggest shopping center in Bontang city, with a fresh and modern look in a total of 4,400 m2 upgraded shopping area. Matahari Citimall Bontang targets at a higher space productivity in this comprehensive but compact format. This eco-friendly Matahari has 100% LED lighting and is the seventh store in East Kalimantan, making a total of 144 outlets across Indonesia.

Committed to provide a new 'feel good' shopping experience for its consumers to get high quality fashion products at affordable prices, Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari said, "We are happy about the opening of our latest Matahari's store at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan. The presence of this new Matahari is part of our efforts to get closer to communities and will strengthen our market share in East Kalimantan. We believe this store will fulfill the fashion needs of our customers with our latest merchandise offering."

Citimal Bontang is a one stop solution for shopping and entertainment located in front of Tanjung Laut Traffic Park and Al-Hijrah Great Mosque of Bontang, adjacent to the village and district offices. This mall is located in the biggest district of South Bontang consisting of more than 70,000 citizens. The existence of Matahari at this mall potentially helps to uplift the economy of its surrounding community. The new Matahari Citimal Bontang supports the local economy by employing 130 local staff members (94%).

Matahari continuously supports a better future for the young generation through its CSR program. Matahari is making a donation of IDR 20,000,000 for Daarul Aitam Orphanage (Panti Asuhan Daarul Aitam) and Fauzan Fauzi Orphanage House, both located near Matahari Citimall Bontang.

Matahari will open other a further four new outlets respectively in Manado (North Sulawesi), Kendari (Southeast Sulawesi), East Jakarta and Gresik (East Java) until the end of this year. This makes a total business expansion of 10 new stores during 2022. Furthermore, Matahari intends to open 12-15 new stores in 2023 with visibility of the first 3-4 openings in early 2023, and is already advancing the forward pipeline of store expansion opportunities and job creation. The total number of stores to be trading nationwide at the end of 2022 will be 148 and is targeted to be160 or more by the end of 2023.

To celebrate the grand opening of its latest store at Citimall Bontang, Matahari offers various attractive promos such as:

  1. Free Give Away Voucher IDR 50,000 with no minimum purchase, on 1 - 4 December 2022
  2. Gift Matahari Tumbler with a minimum purchase IDR 500,000, on 1- 4 December 2022
  3. Bank Partner Program from BNI Debit Card, with every purchase IDR 460,000, get direct discounts IDR 46,000, on 1 - 31 December 2022
  4. Loyalty Matahari Rewards, 10x Extra Points Matahari Rewards on 1 December 2022
  5. And various discounts and pricing offers

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 03:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 967 B 0,44 B 0,44 B
Net income 2022 1 297 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2022 711 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,84x
Yield 2022 8,59%
Capitalization 13 326 B 850 M 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 379
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 175,00 IDR
Average target price 5 867,78 IDR
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terence Donald OConnor CEO & Independent Vice President Director
Benjamin Jonathan Mailool President Director
Niraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Monish Mansukhani President Commissioner
Willy Soedjono Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK24.70%818
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-18.30%6 701
MACY'S, INC.-10.24%6 366
TRENT LIMITED38.20%6 344
DILLARD'S, INC.46.80%6 280
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED0.59%4 634