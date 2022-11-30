PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Opens its 6th New Store in 2022 at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan, with Four More to Follow in December

Matahari ("Company"; stock code: "LPPF") is officially opening its 6th new store at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan. Strategically located at the first biggest shopping center in Bontang city, with a fresh and modern look in a total of 4,400 m2 upgraded shopping area. Matahari Citimall Bontang targets at a higher space productivity in this comprehensive but compact format. This eco-friendly Matahari has 100% LED lighting and is the seventh store in East Kalimantan, making a total of 144 outlets across Indonesia.

Committed to provide a new 'feel good' shopping experience for its consumers to get high quality fashion products at affordable prices, Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari said, "We are happy about the opening of our latest Matahari's store at Citimall Bontang, East Kalimantan. The presence of this new Matahari is part of our efforts to get closer to communities and will strengthen our market share in East Kalimantan. We believe this store will fulfill the fashion needs of our customers with our latest merchandise offering."

Citimal Bontang is a one stop solution for shopping and entertainment located in front of Tanjung Laut Traffic Park and Al-Hijrah Great Mosque of Bontang, adjacent to the village and district offices. This mall is located in the biggest district of South Bontang consisting of more than 70,000 citizens. The existence of Matahari at this mall potentially helps to uplift the economy of its surrounding community. The new Matahari Citimal Bontang supports the local economy by employing 130 local staff members (94%).

Matahari continuously supports a better future for the young generation through its CSR program. Matahari is making a donation of IDR 20,000,000 for Daarul Aitam Orphanage (Panti Asuhan Daarul Aitam) and Fauzan Fauzi Orphanage House, both located near Matahari Citimall Bontang.

Matahari will open other a further four new outlets respectively in Manado (North Sulawesi), Kendari (Southeast Sulawesi), East Jakarta and Gresik (East Java) until the end of this year. This makes a total business expansion of 10 new stores during 2022. Furthermore, Matahari intends to open 12-15 new stores in 2023 with visibility of the first 3-4 openings in early 2023, and is already advancing the forward pipeline of store expansion opportunities and job creation. The total number of stores to be trading nationwide at the end of 2022 will be 148 and is targeted to be160 or more by the end of 2023.

To celebrate the grand opening of its latest store at Citimall Bontang, Matahari offers various attractive promos such as: