Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPPF   ID1000113301

PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK

(LPPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-13
4610.00 IDR   +0.22%
02:04pPT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Matahari to Open Another Five New Stores This September - November Bringing Total Openings to Eight This Year
PU
06/07PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Matahari Continues Its Share Buyback
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari to Open Another Five New Stores This September - November Bringing Total Openings to Eight This Year

07/14/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Matahari to Open Another Five New Stores This September - November Bringing Total Openings to Eight This Year
News
14 July 2022
Corporate Secretary

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("Matahari" or "Company"; stock code: "LPPF") is
expanding its business by planning to open a further five new stores from September to November this year. They will be located in Gowa (South Sulawesi), Bondowoso (East Java), Semarang (Central Java), Kendari (South East Sulawesi) and Bontang (East
Kalimantan). These stores are the fourth to eight stores to be opened this year, after
opening two new stores in Taman Anggrek Mall Jakarta and Plaza Ambarrukmo
Yogyakarta, and a new store in Tang City Banten set to open in August.

The new store in Gowa will be open in September, Bondowoso and Semarang in October, and Kendari and Bontang in November. The openings are in line with Matahari's plan to accelerate expansion both in major cities as well as in the new emerging cities. A further two openings are slated for this year, subject to prevailing conditions, making total number of stores to be trading nationwide as 148 by the end of 2022. Matahari intends to open 12-15 stores in 2023 onwards.

"We are excited to open six new stores in the various cities soon. The expansion shows
our strong financial condition and commitment to give the Feel Good experience to our loyal customers by getting closer to our communities. We are optimistic with the long term economic prospects in Indonesia, and the new stores opening will create hundreds of job opportunities directly and in our surrounding areas as well as contribute to local economies' growth," said Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari.

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
02:04pPT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Matahari to Open Another Five New Stores This September..
PU
06/07PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Matahari Continues Its Share Buyback
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/08Kredivo Is Now Accepted At 139 Matahari Department Stores Across Indonesia, Making It E..
CI
03/02Pt Matahari Department Store Tbk Recommends Dividend Payment for Full Year 2022
CI
03/02TRANSCRIPT : PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02Tranche Update on PT Matahari Department Store Tbk's Equity Buyback Plan announced on F..
CI
03/02PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/07PT Matahari Department Store Tbk authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 275 B 0,48 B 0,48 B
Net income 2022 1 182 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2022 334 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 11 871 B 788 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 249
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 610,00 IDR
Average target price 5 798,18 IDR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terence Donald O'Connor CEO & Independent Vice President Director
Benjamin Jonathan Mailool President Director
Niraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Monish Mansukhani President Commissioner
Willy Soedjono Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK11.08%788
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-7.21%7 993
TRENT LIMITED13.17%5 378
FALABELLA S.A.-30.12%4 854
MACY'S, INC.-35.91%4 526
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.51%4 232