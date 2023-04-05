PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : “Time To Grow”, Matahari Opens Two New Stores in Balikpapan and Bali

"Time To Grow", Matahari Opens Two New Stores in Balikpapan and Bali

Matahari ("the Company"; stock code: "LPPF") is expanding its outreach by opening two new stores, in line with Matahari's theme for the season, "Time To Grow". Matahari today opened an outlet at Plaza Balikpapan, East Kalimantan and will open another one at Discovery Shopping Mall, Bali, on 6 April 2023.

With fresh new concepts, these two stores offer a rejuvenated merchandise offer and an upgraded customer shopping experience. Matahari uses 100% LED lighting systems as the Company's commitment to the environment. The Company believes the presence of these two outlets, with their modern characteristics, will present differentiated shopping options to local catchments.

Matahari Plaza Balikpapan, with an area of 7,550 m2, is ready to welcome loyal customers by providing a broad range of categories and brands. Meanwhile, Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall Bali, with 3,387 m2 of space, will fulfil the nearby shopping needs with a strong offering of leisure, apparel, footwear and beauty products. The Company believes these outlets will provide a pleasant shopping experience for each respective local community.

Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari, stated, "Bringing the spirit of this year's theme, 'Time To Grow', we are delighted to open the sixth new store and seventh new store from our planned store opening program. With the opening of these two new stores, we want to present different shopping options and experiences that are more enjoyable and make Matahari the main choice of shopping this Eid season."

The presence of the new Matahari stores is expected to have a positive impact on local residents, especially by absorbing a workforce of more than 400 people with more than 90% being local talents. Particularly, Matahari Plaza Balikpapan store in synergy with the Balikpapan City Trade Office features a counter for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ("MSME") to support the local economy.

Coinciding with the inauguration of its two newest outlets, Matahari is holding corporate social responsibilities (CSR) programs. Matahari Plaza Balikpapan made a donation of IDR 10,000,000 to the Jami Assuda Mosque, and IDR 10,000,000 to the Mizan Amanah Orphanage. Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall, Bali donated IDR 10,000,000 to the Tat Twam Asi Orphanage and IDR 10,000,000 to the Eben Haezer Orphanage.

To celebrate the opening of new outlets at Plaza Balikpapan and Discovery Shopping Mall, Matahari offers various attractive promos such as: