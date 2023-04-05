Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPPF   ID1000113301

PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK

(LPPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-03
5050.00 IDR    0.00%
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : “Time To Grow”, Matahari Opens Two New Stores in Balikpapan and Bali

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
"Time To Grow", Matahari Opens Two New Stores in Balikpapan and Bali
News
05 April 2023
Corporate Communications

Matahari ("the Company"; stock code: "LPPF") is expanding its outreach by opening two new stores, in line with Matahari's theme for the season, "Time To Grow". Matahari today opened an outlet at Plaza Balikpapan, East Kalimantan and will open another one at Discovery Shopping Mall, Bali, on 6 April 2023.

With fresh new concepts, these two stores offer a rejuvenated merchandise offer and an upgraded customer shopping experience. Matahari uses 100% LED lighting systems as the Company's commitment to the environment. The Company believes the presence of these two outlets, with their modern characteristics, will present differentiated shopping options to local catchments.

Matahari Plaza Balikpapan, with an area of 7,550 m2, is ready to welcome loyal customers by providing a broad range of categories and brands. Meanwhile, Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall Bali, with 3,387 m2 of space, will fulfil the nearby shopping needs with a strong offering of leisure, apparel, footwear and beauty products. The Company believes these outlets will provide a pleasant shopping experience for each respective local community.

Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari, stated, "Bringing the spirit of this year's theme, 'Time To Grow', we are delighted to open the sixth new store and seventh new store from our planned store opening program. With the opening of these two new stores, we want to present different shopping options and experiences that are more enjoyable and make Matahari the main choice of shopping this Eid season."

The presence of the new Matahari stores is expected to have a positive impact on local residents, especially by absorbing a workforce of more than 400 people with more than 90% being local talents. Particularly, Matahari Plaza Balikpapan store in synergy with the Balikpapan City Trade Office features a counter for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ("MSME") to support the local economy.

Coinciding with the inauguration of its two newest outlets, Matahari is holding corporate social responsibilities (CSR) programs. Matahari Plaza Balikpapan made a donation of IDR 10,000,000 to the Jami Assuda Mosque, and IDR 10,000,000 to the Mizan Amanah Orphanage. Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall, Bali donated IDR 10,000,000 to the Tat Twam Asi Orphanage and IDR 10,000,000 to the Eben Haezer Orphanage.

To celebrate the opening of new outlets at Plaza Balikpapan and Discovery Shopping Mall, Matahari offers various attractive promos such as:

  1. Free Give Away Voucher IDR 50,000 with no minimum purchase, on 5 - 9 April 2023 (Matahari Plaza Balikpapan) and 6-9 April 2023 (Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall);
  2. Gift Matahari Tumbler with a minimum purchase IDR 500,000, on 5-9 April 2023 (Matahari Plaza Balikpapan) and 6-9 April 2023 (Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall);
  3. Bank Partner Program from BNI Debit Card, with every purchase IDR 460,000, get direct discounts IDR 46,000, on 5 April - 4 May 2023 (Matahari Plaza Balikpapan) and 6 April - 5 May 2023 (Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall);
  4. Loyalty Matahari Rewards, 10x Extra Points Matahari Rewards, on 5 April 2023 (Matahari Plaza Balikpapan) and 6 April 2023 (Matahari Discovery Shopping Mall);
  5. And various discounts and pricing offers.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 842 B 0,53 B 0,53 B
Net income 2023 1 485 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net cash 2023 580 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 9,10%
Capitalization 11 940 B 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 625
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 050,00 IDR
Average target price 5 881,82 IDR
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Jonathan Mailool President Director
Niraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Monish Mansukhani President Commissioner
Willy Soedjono Head-Information Technology
Roy Nicholas Mandey Independent Vice President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK6.32%799
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED26.49%7 939
TRENT LIMITED0.50%5 873
FALABELLA S.A.8.48%5 518
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED60.95%5 456
DILLARD'S, INC.-3.82%5 259
