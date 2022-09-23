PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk : MPPA Sends Condolence For The Passing Of Rudy Ramawy, The Company's Chairman

PRESS RELEASE

MPPA SENDS CONDOLENCE FOR THE PASSING OF RUDY RAMAWY, THE

COMPANY'S CHAIRMAN

Tangerang, September 23, 2022 - With great sadness, PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk ("MPPA") announced today that Mr. Rudy Ramawy, the Company's President Commissioner, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Jakarta. He was survived by his wife and two children.

The Board of Commissioners, Directors, Management team and staffs of MPPA sincerely express deepest sympathy and condolences to his family.

Mr. Rudy Ramawy, joined the Company as Independent Commissioner in 2018 and appointed as President Commissioner in 2022. He had more than 25 years in experience and leadership at various industries related to consumers. Within 2012-2015, he was the Country Director of Google Indonesia. He was the Founder and Managing Partner of Venturra Capital, which invests in early/growth stage technology ventures across the region. On top of his professional ventures, he had an active role as a volunteer and mentor in various community development and other projects.

Adrian Suherman, President Director of MPPA says: "On behalf of the entire MPPA, we would like to extend our utmost condolences to Rudy's family and many colleagues he impacted throughout his life. Rudy stood strong with his professionalism, integrity, creativity and personality which brought positive impacts and joy to the Company and people surrounding him. He will be always remembered."

May Rudy rests in peace.

