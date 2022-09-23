Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPPA   ID1000125909

PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK

(MPPA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-21
160.00 IDR    0.00%
05:30aPT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : MPPA Sends Condolence For The Passing Of Rudy Ramawy, The Company's Chairman
PU
08/01PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : MPPA Proudly Receives Halal Certification from BPJPH
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk : MPPA Sends Condolence For The Passing Of Rudy Ramawy, The Company's Chairman

09/23/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MPPA SENDS CONDOLENCE FOR THE PASSING OF RUDY RAMAWY, THE

COMPANY'S CHAIRMAN

Tangerang, September 23, 2022 - With great sadness, PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk ("MPPA") announced today that Mr. Rudy Ramawy, the Company's President Commissioner, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Jakarta. He was survived by his wife and two children.

The Board of Commissioners, Directors, Management team and staffs of MPPA sincerely express deepest sympathy and condolences to his family.

Mr. Rudy Ramawy, joined the Company as Independent Commissioner in 2018 and appointed as President Commissioner in 2022. He had more than 25 years in experience and leadership at various industries related to consumers. Within 2012-2015, he was the Country Director of Google Indonesia. He was the Founder and Managing Partner of Venturra Capital, which invests in early/growth stage technology ventures across the region. On top of his professional ventures, he had an active role as a volunteer and mentor in various community development and other projects.

Adrian Suherman, President Director of MPPA says: "On behalf of the entire MPPA, we would like to extend our utmost condolences to Rudy's family and many colleagues he impacted throughout his life. Rudy stood strong with his professionalism, integrity, creativity and personality which brought positive impacts and joy to the Company and people surrounding him. He will be always remembered."

May Rudy rests in peace.

*** OOO ***

For further information, please contact:

PT. Matahari Putra Prima Tbk.

Email: corporate.communication@hypermart.co.id

Website: http://mppa.co.id

This press release has been prepared by PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) and is circulated for the purpose of general information only. It is not intended for any specific person or purpose and does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of MPPA. No warranty (expressed or implied) is made to the accuracy or completeness of the information. All opinions and estimations included in this release constitute our judgment as of this date and are subject to change without prior notice. MPPA disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever arising which may be brought against or suffered by any person as a result of reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this press release and neither MPPA nor any of its affiliated companies and their respective employees and agents accepts liability for any errors, omissions, negligent or otherwise, in this press release and any inaccuracy herein or omission here from which might otherwise arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk

Gajah Mada Plaza Lt. SG. Jl · Gajah Mada No. 19-26 Petojo Utara · Gambir - Jakarta Pusat 10130 · Indonesia

Kantor Pusat Operasional

Hypermart Cyberpark, UG Floor · Jl. Sultan Falatehan · Lippo Karawaci Utara - Tangerang · Banten 15138 · Indonesia Tel. +62 21 5081 3000 · Fax +62 21 8061 5757 · www.mppa.co.id

Certain statements in this release are or may be forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as "will", "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, economic, social and political conditions in Indonesia; the state of the property industry in Indonesia; prevailing market conditions; increases in regulatory burdens in Indonesia, including environmental regulations and compliance costs; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability; the anticipated demand and selling prices for our developments and related capital expenditures and investments; the cost of construction; availability of real estate property; competition from other companies and venues; shifts in customer demands; changes in operation expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes; our ability to be and remain competitive; our financial condition, business strategy as well as the plans and objectives of our management for future operations; generation of future receivables; and environmental compliance and remediation. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks, among others, materialize; actual results may vary materially from those estimated, anticipated or projected. Specifically, but without limitation, capital costs could increase, projects could be delayed and anticipated improvements in production, capacity or performance might not be fully realized. Although we believe that the expectations of our management as reflected by such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. You should not unduly rely on such statements. In any event, these statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk

Gajah Mada Plaza Lt. SG. Jl · Gajah Mada No. 19-26 Petojo Utara · Gambir - Jakarta Pusat 10130 · Indonesia

Kantor Pusat Operasional

Hypermart Cyberpark, UG Floor · Jl. Sultan Falatehan · Lippo Karawaci Utara - Tangerang · Banten 15138 · Indonesia Tel. +62 21 5081 3000 · Fax +62 21 8061 5757 · www.mppa.co.id

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK
05:30aPT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : MPPA Sends Condolence For The Passing Of Rudy Ramawy, The Co..
PU
08/01PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/27PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : MPPA Proudly Receives Halal Certification from BPJPH
PU
05/09PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/28PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : Explanation of Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Share..
PU
04/28PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : Power of Attorney of the Annual General Meeting of Sharehold..
PU
04/28PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders PT ..
PU
04/13PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : Announcement Annual General Meeting of Shareholders PT Matah..
PU
03/31PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/14PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK : Notification of Summary of The Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 082 B 0,54 B 0,54 B
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 993 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 356 B 90,2 M 90,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 548
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 160,00 IDR
Average target price 1 100,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 588%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Suherman President Director
Herry Senjaya CFO, Finance Director & Head-Accounting
John Bellis Independent President Commissioner
Iwan Goenadi Director-Information Technology
Dicky Setiadi Moechtar Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK-63.13%90
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD16.97%36 720
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.13%35 408
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.10%17 122
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.47%14 670
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.8.06%13 400