  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDC   ID1000053705

PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MEDC)
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : Funeral Process For The Late Bapak Arifin Panigoro Conducted Reverently

03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
Funeral Process For The Late Bapak Arifin Panigoro Conducted Reverently

Jakarta, 8 March 2022 - The remains of the late Bapak Arifin Panigoro have been buried on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 at 11.00 am in the family cemetery in Jakarta. The state funeral was witnessed by his extended families, colleagues, and public figures and also by his fellow Medco Group employees through live streaming.

The funeral ceremony was led by the State Secretary of Indonesia, Prof. Dr. Drs. Pratikno, M.Soc.Sc. after the departed had been ceremoniously handed over by the President Commissioner of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MedcoEnergi), Ibu Yani Panigoro. During the funeral service speech, Bapak Yaser Raimi A. Panigoro, Commissioner of MedcoEnergi and representative of the family, expressed his gratitude to all who had supported the departed since he left for Rochester, USA, to receive medical treatment, the return of his remains to Indonesia, until his funeral procession.

Raimi also shared his last impression of the departed on how persistently he was on fighting and dedicating himself in various fields until his passing. "As spoken in his scholarly oration when he received his honoris causa doctorate: With all of my love until the end of my life, I solemnly vow from the deepest of my heart, my body and all that is mine, I will present to you, oh My Country," explained Raimi, repeating the departed's speech.

As reported earlier, the Founder of Medco Group, the late Bapak Arifin Panigoro passed away on Monday, 28 February 2022 in Rochester, USA after receiving intensive care at the local hospital. Bapak Arifin Panigoro, born in Bandung on 14 March 1945, was the founder and owner of Medco Group which was established in Indonesia in 1980. He was a prominent and visionary figure and involved actively in various social activities. Not only was he passionate to the Company, he was also a dedicated man of honour both to the nation and to the country. (***)

Disclaimer

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
