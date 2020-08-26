PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Summary Result Financial EBITDA US$181 million.

Gross Profit US$120 million.

Net Debt to EBITDA 1 3.0x.

3.0x. Strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents above US$775 million. Operational Oil and gas production 101 mboepd.

Medco Power generated sales of 694 GWh.

Oil and gas cash production cost US$7.7 per boe.

Capex expenditures US$67 million.

Jakarta, 26 August 2020 - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk2 announces its consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2020 ('1Q 2020').

Roberto Lorato, CEO, said 'This year, 2020, will be remembered for the global spread of Covid-19 and the unprecedented collapse of oil prices and energy demand. While commodity prices and capital markets have begun to recover Medco has responded quickly with protocols to ensure the well-being of our staff and over US$200 million of expenditure deferrals and reductions to preserve cash and support our balance sheet. Despite reducing our capital program, I am pleased to see successful exploration discoveries in both Natuna and Ijen'