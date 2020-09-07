Log in
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk    MEDC   ID1000053705

PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MEDC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company

09/07/2020 | 02:25am EDT
MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company

JAKARTA, 7 September 2020 - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('MedcoEnergi') announces the signing of a strategic alliance between its wholly owned-subsidiary, PT Medco Power Indonesia ('Medco Power') and Kansai Electric Power Company ('Kansai Electric').

Under the alliance, Medco Power and Kansai Electric will form a new venture, bringing together Kansai Electric's global technical expertise with Medco Power's experience in developing and operating power plants in Indonesia, to provide superior Gas-fired Independent Power Producer ('Gas IPP') and Operation and Maintenance ('O&M') services.

Roberto Lorato, the CEO of MedcoEnergi, expressed his satisfaction and said that 'this collaboration between Medco Power and Kansai Electric will unlock our potential to grow in the Power sector in Indonesia in line with the Company's strategy to become a leading Energy sector player'.

Eka Satria, the President Director of Medco Power mentioned that 'the alliance with Kansai Electric will strengthen Medco's capabilities and allow us to continue developing our Gas IPP and O&M business in Indonesia, through the application of advanced technology and best international practices'.

Established in 2004, Medco Power is one of the leading Independent Power Producers in Indonesia for gas and renewable power. Medco Power holds a gross capacity over 3.3 GW in combined IPP and O&M business, in 18 locations in Indonesia. Kansai Electric is one of the largest Japanese power companies, with business lines spanning from fuel procurement, power generation, sales and services. Kansai Electric has presence in 13 countries across Asia, Europe and USA with a total generation capacity of 33.5 GW out of which, 2.8 GW are outside of Japan.

Disclaimer

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 06:24:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 173 M - -
Net income 2020 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 667 M 664 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,04 $
Last Close Price 0,04 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony R. Mathias CFO, Chief Planning Officer & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK-36.42%664
CNOOC LIMITED-35.49%48 159
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.86%38 462
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.50%25 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-38.79%23 141
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.53%16 280
