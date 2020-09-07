PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company

JAKARTA, 7 September 2020 - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('MedcoEnergi') announces the signing of a strategic alliance between its wholly owned-subsidiary, PT Medco Power Indonesia ('Medco Power') and Kansai Electric Power Company ('Kansai Electric').

Under the alliance, Medco Power and Kansai Electric will form a new venture, bringing together Kansai Electric's global technical expertise with Medco Power's experience in developing and operating power plants in Indonesia, to provide superior Gas-fired Independent Power Producer ('Gas IPP') and Operation and Maintenance ('O&M') services.

Roberto Lorato, the CEO of MedcoEnergi, expressed his satisfaction and said that 'this collaboration between Medco Power and Kansai Electric will unlock our potential to grow in the Power sector in Indonesia in line with the Company's strategy to become a leading Energy sector player'.

Eka Satria, the President Director of Medco Power mentioned that 'the alliance with Kansai Electric will strengthen Medco's capabilities and allow us to continue developing our Gas IPP and O&M business in Indonesia, through the application of advanced technology and best international practices'.

Established in 2004, Medco Power is one of the leading Independent Power Producers in Indonesia for gas and renewable power. Medco Power holds a gross capacity over 3.3 GW in combined IPP and O&M business, in 18 locations in Indonesia. Kansai Electric is one of the largest Japanese power companies, with business lines spanning from fuel procurement, power generation, sales and services. Kansai Electric has presence in 13 countries across Asia, Europe and USA with a total generation capacity of 33.5 GW out of which, 2.8 GW are outside of Japan.