Jakarta, May 30, 2024 - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ("MedcoEnergi") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on May 30, 2024.

Hilmi Panigoro, President Director of MedcoEnergi said, "In 2023 MedcoEnergi met all its targets for Oil & Gas, Power sales, unit costs, capital deployment and debt reduction. The continued trust and support from shareholders have been essential in enabling us to expand our horizons and achieve another successful year."

During the AGMS, shareholders approved a total dividend of US$70,045,00 for the 2023 financial year. The total dividend includes a US$25,000,000 interim dividend (IDR 15 per share) which was distributed to shareholders on December 15, 2023, and a US$45,045,000 (US$0.0018 per share) final dividend which will be distributed on June 28th, 2024 at the prevailing exchange rate.

Additionally, shareholders also approved the 2023 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements, the remuneration for the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors and the appointment of the financial auditor for 2024.