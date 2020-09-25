Log in
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk

PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MEDC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Successfully Closed Trading Period of 2020 Rights Issue

09/25/2020 | 03:20am EDT
2020-09-25
MedcoEnergi Successfully Closed Trading Period of 2020 Rights Issue

MedcoEnergi Successfully Closed Trading Period of 2020 Rights Issue

Jakarta, 25 September 2020, PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk1 announces that it has successfully closed its 2020 Rights Issue. Initial subscriptions were received from 98% of shareholders, who oversubscribed by 43%. The IDR 1,785 billion (~US$122 million) proceeds will be used for General Corporate Purposes and working capital. Further details are available in the Prospectus and newspaper disclosures.

Hilmi Panigoro President Director of MedcoEnergi said, 'I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the shareholders, investors, regulators and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence in our business plan as we continue to build shareholder value. The Rights Issue pricing allowed shareholders to share in the Company's recent successes and has strengthened Medco's capital structure ahead of the continuing uncertain times ahead'.


[1] PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('Medco', 'MedcoEnergi' or 'Company')

Disclaimer

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 173 M - -
Net income 2020 26,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 608 M 597 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,04 $
Last Close Price 0,02 $
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony R. Mathias CFO, Chief Planning Officer & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK-58.38%597
CNOOC LIMITED-42.05%44 877
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.33%35 309
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.24%21 182
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.18%21 111
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.76%19 395
