Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk    MEDC   ID1000053705

PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MEDC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company

04/09/2021 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-04-09
MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance with Kansai Electric Power Company

JAKARTA, 9 April 2021 - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk ('MedcoEnergi') is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction to form a strategic alliance between PT Medco Power Indonesia ('Medco Power') and Kansai Electric Power Company ('Kansai Electric').

<_o3a_p>

Through the alliance, Medco Power and Kansai Electric will work together under a jointly owned platform to develop and operate existing and new gas-fired power plants and expand their operation and maintenance business in Indonesia. The alliance brings together Kansai Electric's global technical expertise with Medco Power's experience in developing and operating power plants in Indonesia.

Hilmi Panigoro, the President Director of MedcoEnergi, said, 'We are delighted to enter this strategic alliance with Kansai Electric and look forward to growing our power business together'.

Eka Satria, President Director of Medco Power said 'The alliance with Kansai Electric will further strengthen our capabilities and allow us to continue developing our Gas IPP and O&M businesses in Indonesia, through the application of advanced technology and best international practices'.

Established in 2004, Medco Power is a leading power producer in Indonesia, with gross contracted capacity of ~3,100 MW. Medco Power focuses on gas and renewable power, and O&M services. Kansai Electric is one of the largest Japanese power companies with a presence in 13 countries across Asia, Europe and USA with a total generation capacity of 33.5 GW.

J.P. Morgan acted as the sole financial advisor to Medco Power.

Disclaimer

PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
12:18aPT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance wi..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : Indonesian copper miner Amman Mineral prepa..
RE
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces 2020 Nine-Month Resul..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces First Half 2020 Resul..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Successfully Closed Trading Per..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 250 IDR for 5 e..
FA
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces Strategic Alliance wi..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : Medco Energi 2020 Public Expose Press Relea..
AQ
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces First Quarter 2020 Re..
PU
2020PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK  : MedcoEnergi Announces First Gas of the Meli..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 150 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 003 M 996 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 913
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,06 $
Last Close Price 0,04 $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony R. Mathias CFO, Chief Planning Officer & Independent Director
Susilawati Nasution Finance Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK-1.69%999
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.13%70 826
CNOOC LIMITED8.91%46 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.44.76%42 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.86%36 809
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.81%33 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ