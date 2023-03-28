Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDKA   ID1000134406

PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK

(MDKA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-26
3940.00 IDR   -0.51%
01:36aIndonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO
RE
03/27Indonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO in April - prospectus
RE
03/19PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk(IDX:MDKA) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO

03/28/2023 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials, a unit of Merdeka Copper Gold plans to raise up to 8.745 trillion rupiah ($580.29 million) in an initial public offering in April, a prospectus published on Tuesday showed.

It will be the second nickel firm in Indonesia to go public this year after PT Trimegah Bangun Persada of the Harita conglomerate group, as the nickel-rich country's ramps up efforts to be a major player in the electric vehicle industry.

The company plans to sell 10.24% shares in the IPO at 780 to 795 rupiah a piece in the offering set for April 12-14. However, an additional 1.01% shares could be issued in case of oversubscription, which could put the value of the IPO at a total of 9.619 trillion rupiah, according to the prospectus reviewed by Reuters.

The firm plans to use proceeds from the IPO to repay $300 million in outstanding loans, on capital expenditure and working capital.

The proceeds will also be used to develop the first phase of a high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year. The company signed an MoU regarding the plant with Ningbo Brunp Contemporary Amperex Co.Ltd earlier this month.

($1 = 15,070.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK -0.51% 3940 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
All news about PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK
01:36aIndonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO
RE
03/27Indonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO in April - pr..
RE
03/19PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk(IDX:MDKA) added to FTSE All-Wo..
CI
01/20Tranche Update on PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 4, ..
CI
01/20PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk's Equity Buyback announced on May 4, 2022, has expired with ..
CI
2022PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2022Nomura Adjusts Merdeka Copper Gold’s Price Target to IDR5,500 From IDR4,700, Keep..
MT
2022Indonesia's GoTo shares drop 7% after some shareholders forgo secondary offering
RE
2022Tranche Update on PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 4, ..
CI
2022PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 808 M - -
Net income 2022 98,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 267 M 6 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 332
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Saputro President Director
Edwin Soeryadjaya President Commissioner
Jim Sweeney Head-Technical
Peter Kevin Scanlon Executive General Manager-Engineering
Douglas Matthew Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT MERDEKA COPPER GOLD TBK-4.37%6 267
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.36%146 745
RIO TINTO PLC-9.76%108 438
GLENCORE PLC-18.61%72 135
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 678
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.55%37 635
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer