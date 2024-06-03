Jakarta, June 3rd 2024 - PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk (MTDL) a digital information and communication technology (ICT) issuer, especially in the fields of solutions, digital consulting and digital distribution, which is the largest ICT sector listed company in Indonesia in terms of sales with almost 50 years of experience, distributed dividends amounting to IDR 257.8 billion, with a payout ratio of 39.6% of net profit in 2023. The distribution of dividends, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on Monday, 3rd June 2024 in Jakarta, broke the record for the highest dividend in Company's history. Each shareholder will receive IDR 21/share.

In 2023, the Company posted a net profit of IDR650.8 billion, an increase of 12.1% from the net profit in 2022 of IDR580.5 billion. This net profit was supported by the Company's revenue which reached IDR 22.1 trillion is the highest revenue in the Company's history, an increase of 5.2% compared to revenue in 2022.

"The digital transformation process that is being intensively carried out by companies in Indonesia is one of the determining factors in our success in recording the highest revenue in the Company's history. It is deservedly that shareholders who have been loyal hand in hand to develop the MTDL business will also enjoy this success through dividend distribution," said MTDL President Director, Susanto Djaja.

In accordance with the character of the ICT industry which continues to develop rapidly, MTDL also carried out reforms by appointing two new directors. The AGMS has appointed Sur Hang Aiwan and Alexander Kuntoro as new directors replacing Agus Honggo Widodo and Sjafril Effendi who has completed his term of office and has served as Director of MTDL since 2000.

As background, Sur Hang Aiwan currently still serves as President Director of PT Synnex Metrodata Indonesia and President Director of PT My Icon Technology and has had a career at MTDL in various positions since 1996, or more than 26 years. She, who earned a Master of Applied Finance from Bina Nusantara University in 2012, will oversee the Distribution business at the Metrodata group. Meanwhile, Alexander Kuntoro, when appointed, still served as President Director of PT Mitra Integration Informatika and had a career at Metrodata since 2006, or more than 18 years and earned a Bachelor's degree in Computers from Bina Nusantara University in 2006. Alexander will oversee the Solutions business within Metrodata group.

Susanto added, "The change of the MTDL board of directors shows our professionalism and agility to continue to adapt to the latest conditions in the business world related to the IT and telecommunications industry which is Metrodata's core business. Of course, the guidance from Mr. Sjafril Effendi and Mr. Agus Honggo Widodo for more than 24 years will be a guide for the two new directors in carrying out the mandate from shareholders to continue to increase the value of the Company and make positive contributions to Indonesian society."

"Convincing performance in 2023, followed by convincing revenue achievements in the first quarter of 2024, has made us optimistic about being able to achieve the revenue target of IDR25 trillion this year. In the first quarter of 2024, MTDL has recorded revenue of IDR5.1 trillion, growing 12.3% from the same period in 2023. For this reason, we really need support from all stakeholders and we really appreciate it," said Susanto while closing the Public Exposure event in Jakarta on June 3, 2024.

About PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk

PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk ("the Company") a public company whose shares have been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 1990 (IDX: MTDL) provides solutions and consulting services, as well as distribution of leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital products and services in Indonesia which partners with world‐class ICT companies.

It currently has its main business which is the Digital Distribution Business (Providing World‐Class ICT Hardware and Software) that handles distribution to the dealers and ICT solution companies as well as running an e‐ commerce business. The distribution network covers more than 330 cities across Indonesia and has more than 6,000 channel partners with more than 100 brands of world‐class IT products and services.