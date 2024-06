PT Mitra Energi Persada Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in business of trading, industry, and service. The Company’s business activities include production, supply, and sale of city gas; sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); generation and sale of electricity, and renovation, sales of gas appliances and gas related construction work. Its subsidiary PT. Mitra Energi Buana is a gas trading company in South Sumatra with a downstream license through gas sales and pipeline construction.